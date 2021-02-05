WWE releases former Forgotten Sons and Knights of the Lone Wolf member Steve Cutler

On Thursday evening, WWE announced via social media that they have come to terms on the release of former Forgotten Sons and Knights of the Lone Wolf member Steve Cutler.

Neither Cutler or his partner Wesley Blake had been seen on WWE programming in recent weeks. The duo had recently aligned themselves with Baron Corbin, but for the last few SmackDown episodes, the Lone Wolf has once again been on his own.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/2a9cjOpR0w — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2021

It's unclear at this time what led to Cutler's release from the company, but WWE did wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Steve Cutler had just made his main roster debut in 2020

Thomas Maclin, known in WWE as Steve Cutler, signed with the company in 2014 and was assigned to NXT. After six years he finally made his main roster debut alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker in the spring of 2020.

However, it wasn't long after the Forgotten Sons made their debut that they were taken off TV after Ryker came under fire for comments he made on social media.

In the fall, Cutler and Blake returned to SmackDown alongside King Corbin, but were pulled from TV just a few weeks later. There is currently no word on what Steve Cutler's release will mean for Wesley Blake. In the meantime, Ryker is back on TV as well. He's been paired up with Elias on Monday Night RAW.