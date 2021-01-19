The power of the pin: what does IMPACT Wrestling have in store for 2021 and beyond?

Since its birth in 2002, the saga of IMPACT Wrestling has been a wild, strange ride. However, much like the name of their most recent pay-per-view, the promotion has proven that it is 'Hard to Kill'.

Whether it was financial difficulies, changes in ownership, problems with talent, or various other obstacles, IMPACT has been viewed as the little engine that could. Against all odds, the company has remained afloat.

While IMPACT has had their critics over the last two decades, the company continues to weather the storm, even when the naysayers believe the company is destined to sink.

In other words? Just when fans think IMPACT is on its last breath, the company gets a fresh set of lungs and continues to persevere.

Its loyal fan base can tell you all about IMPACT's toughness. This audience has seen the company fight through numerous obstacles. These fans have been waiting for years to see IMPACT become the major promotion that it has the potential to be.

IMPACT's recent partnership with All Elite Wrestling is just another chapter in the company's legacy

Kenny Omega, Don Callis and The Good Brothers in IMPACT Wrestling

At a time when the fans' interest in the product had started to wane, IMPACT has reinvented itself once again. The company has collaborated with AEW to create one of the most buzzworthy cross-promotional angles in recent history.

For AEW, this opportunity has been a chance to promote its champion on another company's television show. The general belief is that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face off in a title vs. title match with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann.

Omega scored a pinfall over Swann at Hard to Kill, and it only makes sense that the two companies could plan to book the biggest crossover match in ages. There's a good chance that Omega could pin Swann and become a double world champion.

As a matter of fact, the smart money says that this outcome is almost inevitable. Then, Omega could consistently appear on both shows in the weeks and months ahead.

Based on the buzz that has been swirling around both IMPACT and AEW during this partnership, there's a good chance that fans will see more stars from each company appearing on the other company's show.

Teaming with AEW to make history is one thing, but there's a lot of other bright lights on the horizon for IMPACT that extend beyond this angle.

At some point, the two companies will eventually go their separate ways. But if IMPACT can use this time and extra exposure to highlight some of its fresh, young talent, the promotion could set itself up for success in 2021 and beyond.

Names like Chris Bey and Moose would benefit greatly by getting spotlighted on AEW's programming. Plus, the Knockouts division could clash with the AEW women's roster to reinvigorate this aspect of both companies.

On the other hand, AEW is also loaded with former IMPACT wrestlers. Stars like like Brian Cage or Allie could make a one-night return to the "Order of the Owl." This development could garner a huge response from the IMPACT faithful.

Many times in the past, the promotion has been the talk of the wrestling world for the wrong reasons. Now, it's time to use this opportunity as a springboard. IMPACT has a chance to leave have people talking about for all the right reasons.

For a company that has been "Hard to Kill," this collaboration with AEW could wind up saving IMPACT's life in the long run.

Hopefully, the company will take advantage of this partnership, and it will build a bridge to a brighter future.