Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned |ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC lost to Hyderabad FC 3-0 in their 11th game of the ISL 2022-23 season today (December 23) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC have had a poor start to the ISL season and were placed eighth in the points table before the game. They came into the game having secured a victory in their previous game against Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC have had a good start to the season and were top of the table for some time and are currently placed second. The Nizams came into the game having defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in their previous game.

The match had a slow start as both sides took a cautious approach to the game.

Hyderabad FC started creating some good chances and the hosts too had a few good chances but failed to convert.

Bartholomew Ogbeche opened the scoring in the 26th minute when he struck a brilliantly worked free-kick into the bottom corner of the net.

Bengaluru FC tried to get an equalizer but the Nizams made sure to keep their defense compact.

Hyderabad FC scored their second goal of the game in the 44th minute via an own goal. Sandesh Jhingan slotted the ball into his own net while trying to clear an Ogbeche header.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

The second half started with the Blues making three substitutes at halftime. The game, though, had a similar momentum to it as the first half. Hyderabad FC kept creating better chances while the Blues tried hard to break down Nizam's defense.

The second-half substitute Chianese scored in the 90th minute to make it 3-0 for the Nizams.

The scoreboard at full-time read 3-0 in favor of the visitors.

With this win today, Hyderabad FC moved to the top of the table, while Bengaluru FC remained in eighth position.

On that note, let’s take a look at three things we learned from today’s game.

#3 Bengaluru FC's forwards perform the vanishing act

Sunil Chhetri had another poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Bengaluru FC have one of the best forward lines in the league. With the likes of Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta, and Siva Shakti, the Blues have one of the most lethal attacks on paper. On the pitch, though, it has been an entirely different story for Simon Grayson's side.

They have scored just seven goals this season, which is the lowest any side have scored in the league.

Boosting proven goal scorers like Chhetri and Krishna and still managing to score just seven goals in 11 games is poor, to say the least.

The Blues managed to get just two shots on target today, and they didn't trouble Hyderabad fC goalkeeper Gurmeet.

#2 Hyderabad FC move back to the top of the table

Chianese scored the third goal of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC had a fantastic start to the season. They stayed at the top of the table for quite some time before having a minor blip and losing two games consecutively. Their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche also had a dry spell in between.

The Nizams, though, have bounced back and have now managed to win three consecutive games.

Manolo Marquez will be happy with the way his side performed today and will hope they can keep their top spot intact.

#1 Bengaluru FC need to make changes

Bengaluru FC's high-profile names have failed to make an impact this season (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It is clear by now that the Blues from Bangalore need to make changes to the side if they want to be a contender for the playoff spots.

On paper, it is still one of the best sides in the ISL and boasts many high-profile Indian national team stars along with some proven ISL foreigners.

Questions will be asked regarding Simon Grayson's approach and methods.

The side that won the Durand Cup at the start of the season looks like distant cousins of the side that took the field today.

The side looked confused in the final third as they have been unable to create clear-cut chances. Their wing play was also poor despite having some of the finest wingers in the country who have been below the expected standards.

The defense has also been shaky, with senior players making too many silly errors which have led to the side conceding goals.

Management needs to take a quick call regarding the changes required or Bengaluru FC will continue to suffer.

