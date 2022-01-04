Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 4th, 2022

Bengaluru FC will lock horns against SC East Bengal in the 49th match of ISL 2021-22 on Tuesday, 4 January, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC haven't had a great run in the ongoing season. The Sunil Chhetri-led side have underperformed and find themselves in eighth having won just two of their nine matches. In their most recent encounter, they ended a three-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal, with just four points from eight games, are at the bottom of the points table. They are the only team yet to win a game in the competition. In their previous match, they held Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw and are now in desperate need of their maiden win.

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Prince Ibara, Ajith Kamaraj, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh.

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharja, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Amarjit Kiyam, Daniel Chukwu.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22.

Date and Time: Tuesday, 4 January 2022 at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gurpreet Sandhu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Tomislav Mrcela, Joyner Lourenco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mohammed Rafique, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Prince Ibara | Vice-captain: Mohammed Rafique.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Hira Mondal, Jayesh Rane, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bruno Ramires, Bikash Jairu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Captain: Udanta Singh | Vice-captain: Alan Costa.

