ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC captain, jersey, and players list

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign today against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan. The club will be hoping to start their season on a positive note, with a victory.

Here we take a look at the club's captain, jersey and players list ahead of today's fixture:

Chennaiyin FC Captain

Rafa (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)

Chennayin FC recently announced Rafael Crivellaro as their first choice captain for the ISL 2020-21 campaign. The Brazilian will lead the side against Jamshedpur FC at Vasco da Gama's Tilak Maidan.

The attacking midfielder will wear the captain's armband this season while Anirudh Thapa and Eli Sabia have been named vice-captains and will lead the team during his absence.

Chennaiyin FC Jersey

(Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Chennai based franchise will continue with the same jersey design from the previous edition of the Indian Super League. Chennayin FC will don their trademark blue jersey during their home games, while the away fixtures will see them don an all-white kit.

Chennaiyin FC will wear the white away kit against Jamshedpur FC on 24th November. JFC will wear their blue home jersey during today's encounter. It is important to note that ISL 2020-21 is taking place in a restricted environment in Goa, hence there won't be typical 'home' and 'away' audiences.

Chennaiyin FC Players List

CFC Squad for ISL 2020/21 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)

The club retained the Indian core of their squad but has five new overseas signings ahead of ISL 2020-21. Brazilians Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro are the only overseas players who were retained by Chennaiyin FC. The team has lost the services of last year's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis, who signed for Jamshedpur FC after the two parties failed to agree on terms of his contract.

Goalkeepers : Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra

Defenders : Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji

Midfielders : Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri

Forwards : Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

