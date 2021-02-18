Live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal

ISL sides ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will lock horns in Match No. 99 of the 2020-21 season. The game will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, ATK Mohun Bagan beat SC East Bengal 2-0, courtesy of goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently at the summit of the ISL table, with 36 points from 17 matches. They have won 11 games this season, which is the most by any team.

SC East Bengal can't make it to the playoffs mathematically. But a win in the Kolkata Derby would give their fans something to cheer about in an otherwise disappointing debut campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal team news

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan have been in sizzling form of late, winning their last four matches. The seemingly unstoppable Mariners would be eager to extend their winning run to five matches against the struggling SC East Bengal.

Doubtful: None

Injured: None

Suspension: None

SC East Bengal

It's a BIG one at the Fatorda Stadium tomorrow! We'll go all guns blazing to grab our 1st derby win in the Hero #ISL! 🔴🟡



উত্তেজনার পারদ ক্রমশ চড়ছে! ফতোর্দা স্টেডিয়ামে আগামীকাল হতে চলা বড় ম্যাচে আমরা সর্বশক্তি নিয়ে ঝাঁপাব।#ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #ATKMBSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/1ClNyLox7O — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 18, 2021

SC East Bengal have picked up just five points from their last four matches and have seen a lot of refereeing decisions going against them. Their head coach Robbie Fowler will serve the third of his four-match suspension and will be unavailable in the dugout.

Doubtful: Wahengbam Angousana

Injured: Milan Singh

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal kick off?

India: February 19, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV