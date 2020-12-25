SC East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC in the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match marks the resumption of action after the short Christmas break and will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

SC East Bengal are placed at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 standings, with just two points from six matches. Chennaiyin FC are at the eighth position with a tally of eight points from the same number of matches.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between SC East Bengal & Chennaiyin FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

SC East Bengal

Head coach Robbie Fowler's quest for a win in his debut ISL campaign almost came to an end against Kerala Blasters FC. However, a late strike from the Blasters' youngster Jeakson Singh proved to be their undoing.

In two of their previous fixtures, SC East Bengal had taken the lead but lost the advantage. They will aim for better consistency from their defence when they take on the dangerous Chennaiyin FC side.

Englishman Fowler went into the Kerala Blasters match without Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, or Balwant Singh in the attack. Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma were impressive for the side while Mohammed Rafique was clinical in attack.

Advertisement

Injured - Lalramchullova, Loken Meitei

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans emerged victorious in their last ISL match after a run of four winless games. They were able to overcome FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium with goals from Rafael Crivellaro and youngster Rahim Ali.

Csaba Laszlo's side has struggled for consistency all season. They currently have two wins, two draws, and two losses from six matches. They will aim to use the positive momentum going into the middle stages of ISL Season 7.

Overseas signing Esmael Goncalves is back in training after his injury concern and could play a part off the bench against East Bengal.

Injuries - None

Doubtful - Esmael Goncalves

Suspension - Reagan Singh

Advertisement

At what time does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC kick off?

India: December 26, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV