Hyderabad FC 1 vs 1 SC East Bengal - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal in their seventh game of the ISL 2021-22 season at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season. Hyderabad FC are second in the points table while SC East Bengal are last.

SC East Bengal came into the game searching for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC were looking to get closer to league leaders Mumbai City FC's points tally.

The match started with SC East Bengal keeping a good defensive shape and making it difficult for Hyderabad FC to score. SC East Bengal took the lead in the 20th minute through an Amir Dervisevic free-kick. Daniel Chima should have made it 2-0 later for the Red and Gold brigade, but the Nigerian striker wasted the first half's best chance.

The other Nigerian striker in action, Bartholomew Ogbeche, made no mistake in giving Hyderabad FC the equalizer in the 35th minute.

The second half saw the game turn into a cagey affair, with both teams not wanting to concede. Hyderabad FC put pressure on the SC East Bengal goal but couldn't score the winning goal. SC East Bengal did try hard to score on the counter-attack but failed to do so.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game

#4 Daniel Chima Chukwu's abysmal form hurts SC East Bengal

Chima missed the best chance of the game (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Daniel Chima Chukwu is SC East Bengal's main striker this season. News of his signing this year made waves in Kolkata Maidan as he shared his name with Chima Okorie, a legend in Indian football.

However, Daniel Chima's performance on the pitch has been far from his namesake. He has scored two goals this season, and one was from a penalty. His performance has been way below expected standards.

Today he missed two glorious chances to score. One of those opportunities was clearly the best chance either team had.

Chima was also guilty of missing a good chance in SC East Bengal's last game against NorthEast United FC.

If SC East Bengal are to get a win this season, they need their main striker to score goals.

#3 Hyderabad FC failed to impress today

Hyderabad FC's failed to impress today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Hyderabad FC have been one of the best teams to watch in the ISL for the past two seasons. They have been in great form and have showcased beautiful football in their games.

Today, though, Hyderabad FC failed to impress. One reason could be missing Juanan and Asish Rai in defense. Edu Garcia, who came into the starting lineup, wasn't able to do anything substantial. The wing play that Asish Rai and Akash Mishra used to play was missing today.

Laxmikant Kattimani, who has made some excellent saves during the season, was poor today. The veteran keeper should have saved SC East Bengal's goal today.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche is one of the best strikers ever to play in India

Ogbeche scored the equalizer for Hyderabad FC (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

India has seen a lot of foreign strikers. Since the '50s, we have had foreign strikers ply their trade in India. The ISL has increased the number of foreigners that play in India, especially strikers. Bartholomew Ogbeche is undoubtedly one of the best foreign strikers to play in India.

Hyderabad FC is Ogbeche's fourth club, and he has a record of scoring goals for all the sides he has played for in India.

He is currently the third-highest goalscorer (40) of all time in the Indian Super League behind Sunil Chhetri (47) and Ferran Corominas (48).

Today the Nigerian striker had one good chance, and he made no mistake in getting the goal.

If Hyderabad FC want to continue their excellent run this season, they will need to make sure Bartholomew Ogbeche keeps scoring.

#1 SC East Bengal still winless in the ISL 2021-22 season

Manolo Diaz has failed to secure a victory this season (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

This season, SC East Bengal are the bottom-placed team in the Indian Super League. The Kolkata Giants entered the ISL last season with a lot of backroom drama playing out. While last season's disaster was attributed to their late entry into the league, fans hoped this season would be different. But, alas, this season looks like a horror show compared to the previous season.

The row between club officials and investors has also affected the team-building process. SC East Bengal sacked their high-profile coach of last season, Robbie Fowler, before the start of the season. The Red and Gold brigade have appointed former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manolo Diaz as their head coach.

Unfortunately, Diaz hasn't secured a victory yet this season. The team's performance has also been shambolic, committing some fundamental errors. Foreign players have also failed to live up to their expectations.

If Manolo Diaz wants to see his side secure a victory this season, he will need his team to start getting their basics right.

Edited by Aditya Singh