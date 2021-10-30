ISL Golden Glove winners list

Former Real Madrid shot-stopper Iker Casillas once stated: "No matter how many goals you save, some people will only remember the one you missed." The goalkeeper's role is as important as that of any outfield player for a team.

On that note, we'll take a look at the Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winners across the seasons.

For those wondering what the award is, the Golden Glove is presented to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a single season.

ISL 2014 - Jan Seda (FC Goa, 6 clean sheets)

Jan Seda won the first-ever ISL Golden Glove award - (Image credits: ISL)

In the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Jan Seda snapped up the Golden Glove. The Czech Republic player won the award having kept six clean sheets in 14 games.

ISL 2015 - Apoula Edel (Chennaiyin FC, 6 clean sheets)

Chennaiyin FC roped in Edel to stand between the sticks and the Cameroonian-born Armenian player proved himself in the league with six clean sheets in 13 games. In the final that season, he put up a great performance and held his nerves as Chennaiyin FC came from a goal behind to win the title in the last five minutes.

ISL 2016 - Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC, 5 clean sheets)

Mumbai City FC's Amrinder Singh in action - (Image credits: ISL)

Before cementing his place in the national team, Amrinder Singh rose to the occasion for Mumbai City FC in the 2016 season with his stupendous saves. The player registered five clean sheets and conceded only three goals throughout the campaign.

ISL 2017/18 - Subrata Pal (Jamshedpur FC, 7 clean sheets)

'Spiderman' Subrata Paul - (Image credits: ISL)

India's veteran goalkeeper, Subrata Pal, won the Golden Glove Award in the ISL 2017/18 season when he was with Jamshedpur FC. The Kolkata-born custodian kept seven clean sheets in 18 games.

ISL 2018/19 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC, 7 clean sheets)

BFC shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - (Image credits: ISL)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu played an integral role between the sticks for Bengaluru in the ISL 2018-19 season. His seven clean sheets propelled the Blues to their first-ever ISL trophy.

ISL 2019/20 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC, 11 clean sheets)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu continued from where he left off the previous season and became the first goalkeeper to win the coveted Golden Glove award twice. This time Sandhu did even better, keeping 11 clean sheets throughout the season.

ISL 2020/21 - Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan, 10 clean sheets)

Arindam Bhattacharya's team was close to winning the ISL - (Image credits: ISL)

During the seventh edition of the ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan's Arindam Bhattacharya won the Golden Glove with 10 clean sheets throughout the campaign, thus becoming the fourth Indian to win the prestigious award.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee