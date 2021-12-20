Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Jamshedpur FC will take on Bengaluru FC in match no. 36 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

After the Blues played out an enthralling 3-3 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous match, Bengaluru FC are down to tenth spot in the points table. Marco Pezzaiuoli's men have struggled in the Indian Super League (ISL) with just one win in their first seven games of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, head coach Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC routed Odisha FC 4-0 in their previous game, thanks to a hat-trick from Greg Stewart. The Scotsman flaunted his ability on the ball and created problems with his movement off it.

The win has catapulted them to third in the points table, four points behind table-topper Mumbai City FC with a game in hand.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns eight times previously, with Jamshedpur FC triumphing in four of those encounters and Bengaluru FC winning just twice. The remaining fixtures have ended in draws.

Matches played: 8

Jamshedpur FC wins: 4

Bengaluru FC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC: Alex Lima and Jitendra Singh were subbed out of the Odisha FC game with knocks. Owen Coyle has said he will give everybody time until the last minute and then make a decision. Mobashir Rahman is still out but is currently back in training.

Bengaluru FC: Leon Augustine and Yrondu Musavu-King are still out for BFC with their respective injuries. Roshan Naorem picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in the previous game and is suspended for the Jamshedpur clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

A quick look at the points table would quickly reveal the favorites for the game. But upsets are the eternal truth in the ISL. Although Jamshedpur are up to third spot, Bengaluru FC have the firepower in their lineup to trouble the Red Mariners.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC

