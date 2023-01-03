Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur 3-1 FC in their 12th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kochi today (3 January).

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season as Kerala Blasters are in the top four while Jamshedpur FC are second from the bottom. The Blasters came into the game being placed fourth in the points table after winning their previous game against Odisha FC 1-0. Meawhile, Jamshedpur FC came into the game in tenth place, having played out a 2-2 draw against FC Goa last time out.

A win today would take the Tuskers above ATK Mohun Bagan in the points table while a win for the Red Miners would keep them in tenth.

The match started on a bright note for the hosts as they took the lead in the ninth minute when Apostolos Giannou scored from a Dimitrios Diamantakos cross. The Red Miners didn't have to wait too long for the equalizer as Daniel Chima Chukwu chipped the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

The Kerala Blasters missed some good chances after showcasing some good combinations in midfield. The Tuskers were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute when Boris handled the ball inside the box. Diamantakos made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Jamshedpur FC made a bright start to the second half, and Ishan Pandita had a good chance in the 47th minute, but he hit his shot wide. Adrian Luna scored the third goal for Kerala Blasters in the 65th minute when he finished off a brilliant team move, which saw the Tuskers play the ball around swiftly with a neat one-touch passing football.

With a win today, Kerala Blasters moved to third in the points table. On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 Kerala Blasters showcase quality football

The goal Adrian Luna scored was pure class (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters have had a decent start to the ISL season. They won their first game and then lost three consecutive games. The Tuskers came back strong after a string of defeats and have remained unbeaten in their next eight games.

Out of those eight games, they have drawn just one game and managed to win their remaining seven games. This good run of form has elevated the Tuskers to third in the points table.

The quality of football that Kerala Blasters have showcased during the course of these games have been praiseworthy. Ivan Vukomanovic's side took the lead early on in the ninth minute against Jamshedpur due to some quality link-up play in the final third.

The combination and one-touch passing displayed by Ivan Vukomanovic's side have been superb and opposition teams will find it hard to stop this run of the Tuskers. The Tuskers played 446 passes and had seven shots on target during the game.

#2 Jamshedpur FC continue to suffer

Chima did score today, but he could have had a couple more (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Aidy Boothroyd has tried numerous combinations but the results have been poor for the Red Miners. Jamshedpur FC tried hard to stop the hosts today but failed to match the quality of the Tuskers on the pitch. They were outplayed and couldn't recreate their opponent's firepower.

Jamshedpur FC's strikers missed some good chances and that has been a major cause of concern for the Red Miners this season. Ishan Pandita and Chima should have been more clinical upfront today.

The midfield also failed to control the game, which will be a major concern for Jamshedpur FC.

#1 Kerala Blasters showcase their championship credentials

The Tuskers look like a well-oiled machine (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It is not often in the Indian Super League when a side goes into an eight-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters' recent run of form have made them strong contenders for the ISL title this season. The Tuskers have never won the ISL trophy and will hope to achieve that feat this season.

With the run that the Tuskers are on, they are bound to give the league leaders more than a couple of challenges for the league shield title.

