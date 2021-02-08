Having Sarthak Golui in the back allowed us to have an extra foreigner up on the pitch: SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant 

SC East Bengal edged out Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Sunday. Matti Steinmann broke the deadlock as early as the sixth minute to give the Kolkata giants the lead at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Anthony Pilkington doubled SC East Bengal's advantage after his thunderous shot beat the Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper at the near post in the 68th minute. Peter Hartley did pull one goal back for the Red Miners in the 83rd minute, but the ISL debutants held on to bag the three points.

Nothing tastes sweeter than a victory! 😍



We can all be proud of this performance - a complete team effort to ensure our 3️⃣rd win this season.



FT: JFC 1-2 SCEB#JFCSCEB #ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/310jRNpZrK — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 7, 2021

SC East Bengal made six changes to their starting line-up against Jamshedpur FC, with Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, and Subrata Paul making their debut for the Red and Gold brigade.

"As a football manager, you always want your side to improve. So, when we got the opportunity to get two boys from Mumbai (City FC), we took them. I thought they (Sourav Das and Sarthak Golui) played really well. By playing Golui in the back, it allowed us to have an extra foreign player up on the pitch. What we are trying to do is give all the players that we received opportunities to succeed or to fail. Tonight, the boys who got the opportunity took their chances," SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant addressed the media after the victory over Jamshedpur.

SC East Bengal played three at the back against Jamsedpur FC. The team tried the same early in the season, but the move didn't pay dividends. As a result, the Kolkata giants started playing with a four-man defensive line. But on Sunday, Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, and Danny Fox held their lines nicely, conceding just once.

"We came up with certain formations but sometimes it doesn't help the players. It's tough for us as a staff as we have to change it every week. It helped us today because Golui and Raju (Gaikwad) played well. That's why we were able to play nicely," Tony Grant further added.

Tony Grant hints Debjit Majumder might leave SC East Bengal next season

SC East Bengal signed Subrata Paul from Hyderabad FC in the January transfer window (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Subrata Paul made an appearance for SC East Bengal after 12 years in the game against Jamshedpur FC. Debjit Majumder found himself on the bench, despite making 50 saves in 15 matches. When asked to explain the decision, Tony Grant hinted that Debjit might leave the club next season.

"When we took over the club, we had four goalkeepers. Debjit (Majumder) got on merit and he hasn't let anybody down. But the club has to think also about the future. That's why we have seen so many players this season. We have to analyze who we want for the next season as well. It was harsh on Debjit to not play. But it wasn't like Debjit was dropped. It is like we have to look at somebody else now," Tony Grant signed off.

SC East Bengal will next play Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. The Red and Gold Brigade lost the corresponding fixture 2-3.