ISL 2020-21: Robbie Fowler's East Bengal with Fox, Pilkington, and Holloway arrive at Goa

Indian Super League side East Bengal FC have arrived at Goa with their Indian contingent, coaching staff, and three foreigners on Friday. The Red and Golds checked into the Hilton Resort in Candolim, Goa.

East Bengal FC reveal three new foreigners

Despite no official communication from the club regarding the new foreigners, it is now clear that East Bengal's next three foreigners are English Central Defender Daniel Fox, Irish Winger Anthony Pilkington, and Welsh-Nigerian Centre-Forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway, as Sportskeeda reported earlier.

All three players have checked into their Team Hotel in Goa. However, Australian Centre-Back Scott Neville is the only foreigner announced officially by the club so far.

Daniel Fox began his professional career at Everton and has playing stints at Coventry City, Celtic, Burnley, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Wigan Athletic. The 34-year-old can play as a centre-back and a left-back when required.

Anthony Pilkington began his professional career at Stockport County and has played for English sides like Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Cardiff City, and Wigan Athletic. The 32-year-old winger can play on both flanks, and has a knack for using both feet on the ball.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway began his professional career with Bristol City and has played for English sides like Wycombe Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Fleetwood Town, and Shrewsbury Town before playing under Robbie Fowler at Brisbane Roar. The 27-year-old is a typical false No. 9 and is expected to be used by Fowler to earn crucial balls in the opponent's half.

East Bengal FC have agreed personal terms with Matti Steinmann and are in advanced negotiations to arrive at a deal. Unconfirmed reports also suggest that French Midfielder Yohan Cabaye and English Centre-Forward Collin Quaner are in touch with the East Bengal management.

After months of anxiety & speculation, East Bengal coaching staff and players have started arriving in Goa for the @IndSuperLeague. We even got a sneak peak into the resort where our team will be staying & the welcome the staff have planned.

East Bengal's coaching staff, led by Robbie Fowler, have arrived in Goa. The three mentioned foreign players have been joined by the Indian contingent. A few more Indian players, followed by the four remaining foreigners along with goalkeeper coach Bobby Mimms, will join the squad next week. The team will undergo a 10-14 day quarantine at the team hotel before they hit the training ground at SESA Football Academy in Sirsaim.

The Indian Super League 2020-21 will kick-off from November third week in Goa behind closed doors.