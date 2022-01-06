"I will give something special to the club" - Chennaiyin FC's Nerijus Valskis

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC made their biggest signing in the January transfer window when Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis joined the club on a free transfer from Jamshedpur FC.

The striker was an integral part of Chennaiyin FC's fortunes in the 2019-20 season when he helped the club finish runners-up. Valskis scored 15 goals in the season and won the Golden Boot Award.

Valskis moved to Jamshedpur FC for the 2020-21 season along with Chennaiyin FC's former coach Owen Coyle. However, after six matches in the ongoing season, the striker is back in his old den.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Valskis said he was happy to join Chennaiyin FC again and said he promised the coach that he would deliver 'something special'.

"The coach (Bozidar Bandovic) and I spoke about how we need to play like a team. We all should understand that football is a team sport. Every player must help each other. When the coach gave me an offer to join Chennaiyin FC, I told him that I was 110% ready and I said I will give something special back to the club," he said.

Speaking about the mid-season transfer, Valskis said he believed Chennaiyin FC was the club where he could be at his best.

"I feel good on the transfer. I was unhappy with the playing style in Jamshedpur FC. I believe Chennaiyin FC is a club where I can show my best, I can play what I know and what I like and express myself better," Valskis said.

Valskis confident of turning Chennaiyin FC's fortunes

Chennaiyin FC currently stand sixth in the points table (as on January 6, 2022) and Valskis threw light on what the club must focus on moving forward.

"The season is going well for Chennaiyin. They started the season well and they are playing very confidently. The team, maybe, needs more patience in the final third. They have to make sure that the last pass needs to be good. They should also avoid some small mistakes too," he explained.

The striker lauded the Chennaiyin FC players for having clear and concise roles and executing them well on the pitch.

"All the players know their roles and they know how to keep their position. Everyone needs to give their best on the pitch," he said.

Chennaiyin FC have scored nine goals in as many matches but have leaked 11 so far. The onus now falls on the striker to score more goals. With the coach stressing on more intent from the foreign players, Valskis feels there is a lot he can do for the club.

"I don't feel any pressure (of scoring more goals). I spoke to the coach and I know the team needs goals. The coach also told me not to get frustrated about thinking about scoring but wanted me to give something good for the team. Patience is the key and I am sure the team can score more goals going forward," he explained.

The Lithuanian said he was extremely comfortable coming back to the club and lauded the Indian players for keeping a positive vibe in the locker room.

"The league and Chennaiyin FC have talented Indian players. I know most of them. The Indian players have been together in the team for years and it is good to have such a group. The foreign players also get adjusted well in the club," Valskis said.

