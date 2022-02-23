Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC locked horns with SC East Bengal for their ISL encounter at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

The last time the two sides faced each other, the match ended in a goalless draw. However, times are desperate for the Islanders this time around. Being out of the top 4 is a bad sign for the reigning champions. However, they made sure that it wasn't the case at the end of the match.

Both Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal started the match positively. They pressed each other when out of possession but lacked the edge when needed to breach the opposition defense. Des Buckingham's team looked more convincing than their opponents. The first half consisted of both Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal trying to get the better of each other in pursuit of an opening goal.

There was one moment in the first half that seemed controversial. A nice through ball was played to Semboi Haokip from the center of midfield. The striker was intelligent enough to guard the ball while darting to the Mumbai City FC box. However, Mourtada Fall seemed to have pulled him down. The SC East Bengal players cried for a penalty but the referee was not interested.

The Islanders missed the services of Ahmed Jahouh, who was sidelined with an injury he picked up against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC edge past SC East Bengal

Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh scored the only goal of the match (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half started with the two sides at it again but the Islanders were able to break the deadlock. During a counter-attack move, Bradden Inman passed the ball to Bipin Singh, who was ahead of him on the right flank. Bipin cut inside and launched a low powerful shot from his left and managed to get it past Sankar Roy in goal.

Soon after the goal, Mario Rivera decided to make a few changes in an attempt to get a goal out of the game. Darren Sidoel stepped in to replace Sourav Das while Jackichand Singh was introduced in place of Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Des Buckingham introduced Diego Mauricio in place of the misfiring Igor Angulo.

The second half witnessed shades of an improved SC East Bengal as they looked comfortable in possession. However, all that control over the ball did not amount to anything for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Mario Rivera's side almost scored a goal in the 80th minute if not for the heroics of Mohamad Nawaz. Fran Sota tried to score but failed. Raju Gaikwad, who received the rebound, attempted a bicycle kick from close range but the Mumbai City FC custodian was up to the task. The rebound fell to Fran Sota, who threw away the chance by hitting an uncontrolled shot.

Des Buckingham's side had another opening to extend their lead. Cassio Gabriel was free on goal but the Brazilian tried to chip it over the goalkeeper and send it over the crossbar. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Islanders, who climbed to number 4 in the table.

