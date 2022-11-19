Josep Gombau’s Odisha FC turned around a 2-0 deficit to run out 4-2 winners over East Bengal in a thrilling contest at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. The win saw them jump 3 places and rise to third spot with 12 points in the latest ISL points table.

Pedro Martin turned the game around with two quick goals to bring the Kalinga Warriors level with Stephen Constantine’s men before fellow half-time substitutes Denechandra Meitei and Jerry Mawihmingthanga combined to put Odisha in the lead.

Winger Nandhakumar Sekar then added to the Red and Gold Brigade’s misery by slotting a fourth past keeper Kamaljit Singh. While the result sees Odisha FC make a quick climb up the table, East Bengal remains in 8th place on 6 points after 7 games.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 6 5 1 0 10 3 7 16 2 7 4 3 0 20 8 12 15 3 6 4 0 2 10 8 2 12 4 5 3 1 1 12 7 5 10 5 5 3 0 2 8 5 3 9 6 6 3 0 3 12 11 1 9 7 5 2 1 2 6 10 -4 7 8 7 2 0 5 8 13 -5 6 9 5 1 1 3 4 8 -4 4 10 6 1 1 4 2 8 -6 4 11 6 0 0 6 2 13 -11 0

Odisha next host Chennaiyin FC on November 24 and they will hope to build on the momentum from this game and make a play for the top 2 spots. East Bengal, meanwhile, will be looking to get pick up all three points during an away trip to Jamshedpur November 27 in a bid to make their way up the ISL points table.

Hyderabad FC look to consolidate top spot in the ISL points table table on Saturday

Defending champions Hyderabad FC host Kerala Blasters on Saturday in a rematch from the ISL 2021-22 final. Going into the game undefeated in the season so far, Manolo Marquez Roca’s men will look to further strengthen their lead. The Nizams find themselves sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points from 6 games, having won 5 and drawn the one game.

The Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have had a very mixed start to the season, winning three and drawing three so far. In sixth place right now, a win in Hyderabad could see The Tuskers jump three positions into third.

Before that though, Chennaiyin FC will look to get their season back on track after a humbling home defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC. They take on Jamshedpur FC in the first game of the double header that headlines the ISL weekend. The Men of Steel themselves need a boost, currently occupying the 9th position on the ISL points table.

It remains to be seenwhich team has the best Saturday of the lot one could be forgiven for backing Hyderabad FC, given the form that they are in.

Poll : 0 votes