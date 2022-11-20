Updated ISL Points Table: Kerala Blasters move up three places to third

Saturday’s matches saw some movement in the ISL points table. To begin with, Kerala Blasters jumped three places to third, having beaten high-flying Hyderabad FC in the second match of the day. The Nizams themselves remained at the top of the ISL points table with 16 points in 7 matches, one ahead of second-placed Mumbai City FC.

Earlier in the day, Chennaiyin FC rose one place in the standings with a substitution-inspired 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. The Men of Steel just about remain in 9th position themselves, having scored 3 goals more than 10th-place Bengaluru FC have managed so far.

Updated ISL Points Table:

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 7 5 1 1 10 4 6 16 2 7 4 3 0 20 8 12 15 3 7 4 0 3 13 11 2 12 4 6 4 0 2 10 8 2 12 5 5 3 1 1 12 7 5 10 6 6 3 1 2 9 11 -2 10 7 5 3 0 2 8 5 3 9 8 7 2 0 5 8 13 -5 6 9 6 1 1 4 5 11 -6 4 10 6 1 1 4 2 8 -6 4 11 6 0 0 6 2 13 -11 0

Kerala Blasters come away with all three points from Hyderabad

Kerala Blasters’ rise in the points table was facilitated by a calm finish from Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos into an empty net after Hyderabad keeper Anuj Kumar was only able to parry the ball into his path after coming out to meet Adrian Luna’s ball that Nishu Kumar was chasing.

The Tuskers’ disciplined show from back-to-front was the real star of the show though. Ivan Vukomanovic’s side made sure they held their shape from start to finish. The team’s organized display meant that the Nizams struggled to find any space, and as a result, struggled to create chances throughout the game. The Kochi-based side won’t complain as they look to go further up the table though.

Chennaiyin jump one place to sixth in the ISL Points Table

In the first match of the day, Chennaiyin turned to substitutes Vincy Barretto and Nasser El Khayati to score the goals that confirmed the Marina Machans’ first home win of the season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The duo combined for the second, while El Khayati added the third to put the win beyond all doubt. Barretto’s goal came a mere minute after Ishan Pandita had canceled out Petar Sliskovic’s first-half strike. The win saw Chennaiyin rise to sixth place on the ISL Points Table.

