Updated Points Table: Mumbai City FC return to ISL 2022-23 summit after emphatic victory over Kerala Blasters FC

Unhindered by the occasion, Mumbai City FC put up an exhibition of supreme attacking football, especially in the first half, to thump Kerala Blasters FC 4-0 on Sunday, January 8.

After the blockbuster fixture in Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, the Islanders have returned to the top spot, leapfrogging Hyderabad FC. With 33 points from 13 matches, Des Buckingham's men are two points ahead of the Nizams.

The lead at the top is slim and the two sides have been exchanging blows right from the very beginning. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Hyderabad are followed by the Blasters, who have 25 points from 13 fixtures.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan have an extra game in hand and can dislodge the Yellow Army from the third spot with a victory.

1 13 10 3 0 40 13 27 33 2 13 10 1 2 27 8 19 31 3 13 8 1 4 22 19 3 25 4 12 7 2 3 17 12 5 23 5 13 7 1 5 20 20 0 22 6 13 6 1 6 21 19 2 19 7 12 4 3 5 23 25 -2 15 8 13 4 1 8 10 18 -8 13 9 12 4 0 8 14 23 -9 12 10 13 1 3 9 11 24 -13 6 11 13 1 0 12 11 35 -24 3

Buckingham and Co. face the Mariners in their next game and the last time the two sides locked horns, it turned out to be the match of the season so far. A win would be crucial for the Islanders to maintain their edge in the title race.

Mumbai City FC continue to extend their unbeaten run with a relentless attack

The Islanders have now scored 40 goals in just 13 ISL matches, a league record already. More hauntingly (for the other teams), they have shown no signs of slowing down or fatigue. The four attackers, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh, have been relentless.

Des Buckingham also has the luxury of calling upon the service of Alberto Noguera if need be.

Jorge Diaz has eight goals already, while his fellow teammate Chhangte trails by just one goal. Stewart isn't far off with a tally of five goals. More importantly for Mumbai, goal contributions have come not just from the attackers but from all across the pitch. Defenders Mehtab Singh and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy have also gotten their names on the scoresheet.

