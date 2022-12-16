Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: 3 Things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Odisha FC drew ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 in their 10th game of the ISL 2022-23 season today (December 15). It was also the Mariners' 10th game of the season.

Odisha FC came into the game fifth in the points table and lost their previous game 3-0 to FC Goa.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan came into the game third in the points table and won their previous game 1-0 against Jamshedpur FC.

Both sides have had a decent start to the ISL 2022-23 season and have managed to remain in the top six throughout the course of the season so far.

It was billed as a close and thrilling game and it lived up to expectations.

The game started with both sides wanting to score an early goal but were also cautious of not conceding first. Both Kalinga Warriors and the Mariners had a few chances in the first half but failed to break the deadlock.

The second half began with the game turning into a feisty cagy affair. Tackles were flying in and both sides wanted to exert their dominance in the game.

Odisha FC had some good chances but failed to convert them while the Mariners tried hard to create some good chances but they also failed to convert. Juan Ferrando's side tried to break the deadlock with some long-range attempts.

The game had its fair share of moments but in the end, neither team was able to break the deadlock.

The scoreboard at full-time read 0-0.

With a draw today, ATK Mohun Bagan remained third in the points table while Odisha FC climbed to fourth in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 The season's first goalless draw

The game was a cagey affair (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Today, the ISL witnessed the season's first goalless draw and it was perhaps an apt fixture that ended in a goalless draw. Both sides were equally balanced at the start and were looking to get the most out of the game.

Odisha had better chances but poor finishing led them to end the game in a draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan were plagued by injuries but managed to hold on and secure a point from the game.

Some decisions by the referee will raise some questions and Odisha FC will feel a bit hard done by those decisions.

ATK Mohun Bagan's keeper Vishal Kaith also made some good saves to keep the scores tied.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan plagued by injuries

Hugo didn't start the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hugo Boumous has been an integral part of the ATK Mohun Bagan setup ever since he joined the Mariners from Mumbai City FC. He started every game of the season until today.

Juan Ferrando had to start without Boumous today as the star midfielder was suffering from a shoulder injury. However, he was introduced into the game in the 79th minute out of dire need rather than anything else.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already lost Joni Kauko for the rest of the season due to injury and were also missing Manvir Singh.

The dip in the Mariners' lethal form of attack and gameplay has been attributed to the absence of their star players due to injury.

Juan Ferrando started the game with young Fardin Ali Molla as a striker.

Fardin was replaced by Kiyan at halftime. It did look like the Mariners lacked experience during the game.

#1 Odisha FC rue their missed chances

Osama missed some good chances (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Odisha FC had plenty of chances during the game but failed to convert the chances that came their way. It started early on during the game and Diego Mauricio failed to keep his header on target.

Odisha FC were denied a penalty in the 27th minute and replays confirmed that they should have been awarded a spot-kick.

Some of the decisions made by the Kalinga Warriors in the final third were also poor, and the long-range attempts they made today were of poor quality.

Osama Malik had a great chance to score the opening goal of the game in the 41st minute but failed to keep his shot on target.

Carlos Delgado had the best chance of the first half in the 45th minute. However, the Kalinga Warriors skipper's header was poor from a handshaking distance.

Odisha FC also kept on with their spell of wasting good chances in the second half.

Osama Malik missed the best chance of the game in the 88th minute when his header was palmed onto the post by Vishal Kaith.

Joseph Gombau will hope his strikers are more clinical in the upcoming games.

