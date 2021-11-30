Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 30th, 2021

Odisha FC will be up against SC East Bengal in match 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Tuesday, 30th November, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Odisha had the perfect start to their ISL campaign, hammering Sunil Chettri led Bengaluru FC 3-1 in their tournament opener. Former Spain U19 player Javi Hernandez was the star of the night for Odisha, starring with a brace.

He opened the scoring just three minutes into the game before making it 2-1 for his team in the 51st minute. Hernandez was substituted off in the 74th minute, but his replacement Aridai Cabrera also made an impact, striking in the 95th minute.

Odisha FC centre-back Hector Rodas and shot-stopper Kamaljit Singh were also brilliant, holding the Bengaluru strikers at bay. Odisha FC will be high on confidence with this result, and will fancy their chances of winning this match.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal have had a contrasting start to their ISL 2021-22 campaign. They are yet to win a game after two outings, and are placed in the penultimate position in the points table.

They held Jamshedpur FC to a 1-1 draw in the opening clash. But they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in their most recent encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

East Bengal were out of the contest in the first half itself, as ATK struck thrice in 23 minutes, courtesy of goals from Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco. To add to their worries, captain Arindam Bhattacharya suffered an injury in that game, and will miss this clash on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar.

Defenders - Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas.

Midfielders - Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj.

Forwards - Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

SC East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen.

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh.

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar.

SC East Bengal

Suvam Sen, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Joyner Lourenco, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal.

Date: November 30, 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

OFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Md Rafique, Antonio Perosevic, Jonathas de Jesus, Aridai Cabrera.

Captain - Javi Hernandez. Vice-captain - Antonio Perosevic.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamaljit Singh, Joyner Lourenco, Hendry Antonay, Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Antonio Perosevic, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Captain - Jonathas de Jesus. Vice-captain - Antonio Perosevic.

Edited by Bhargav