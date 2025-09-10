  • home icon
  • Indian Sports
  • Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Super 4s - India vs Korea, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Super 4s - India vs Korea, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

By Subhashish Majumdar
Published Sep 10, 2025 04:15 GMT
India begin their Super 4s campaign of the women
India begin their Super 4s campaign of the women's hockey Asia Cup on Wednesday - Source: Hockey India

India will take on South Korea in the first of their Super 4s matches of the women's hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday (September 10). Harendra Singh's chargers will aim to pick up full points in their Super 4s opener before taking on a formidable Chinese side a day later.

Ad

The top two teams from the Super 4s pool, played in a round-robin format, will progress to the Asia Cup final, leaving the bottom two squaring off for the bronze medal.

The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Wavre and Amstelveen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

South Korea dashed India's title hopes following a 3-2 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Asia Cup, but the Women in Blue have since tilted the scales considerably.

Deepika's brace helped India down South Korea 3-2 in a pool game of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir. While Deepika is not part of India's Asia Cup squad in Hangzhou, the Women in Blue have outperformed the Koreans consistently over the last couple of years.

Ad

The Indians trounced Korea 5-0 in a pool game of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi before defeating their Asian rivals by a 2-0 scoreline in the final as well.

The closest the Korean girls came to challenging India in recent times was when they earned a 1-1 draw in the preliminaries of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In the pool stages of the 2025 Asia Cup, the Koreans breezed past Chinese Taipei 9-0 before being comprehensively beaten 0-3 by hosts China. The Koreans then bounced back to eliminate Malaysia from the Super 4s with a 5-0 win.

Ad

Meanwhile, India beat Thailand 11-0 before being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan. A clinical 12-0 win against Singapore ensured India's passage to the Super 4s.

India is currently ranked 9th, seven places above the Koreans, on the FIH ranking ladder.

India vs Korea, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match details

Match Details: India vs South Korea, Super 4s Match, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Ad

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Venue: Hangzhou, China

India vs Korea: Women's Hockey Asia Cup Prediction

The Indians would be wary of Jeong Dabin's drag-flicks, knowing that clean defending in the circle would be the key against the speedy Korean strikers. The heat in Hangzhou will likely hamper both teams in the early evening game, and the Indians need to play smart to avoid losing steam in the dying minutes. Penalty corner conversions will be vital for the Salima Tete-led side. Navneet Kaur and Udita will need to be on target for this crucial game.

Ad

Score Prediction: India 3 - 2 Korea

Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?

Live telecast of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.

About the author
Subhashish Majumdar

Subhashish Majumdar

Twitter icon

Subhashish has been an Indian sports journalist at Sportskeeda since 2017. He primarily covers hockey along with other Indian Sports, and endeavors to bridge the coverage gap between the multitude of Indian sports and cricket via his articles. Subhashish’s interest in Indian sports peaked after watching a few hockey and football matches live during his childhood days, and has also played Hockey, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton at school and college level.

As a journalist, he covered every single Indian hockey match at the 2018 & 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2018 & 2023 Asian Games, 2018 Women's World Cup, 2018 & 2023 Men’s World Cup and the 2021 Olympics. An interview specialist, he has conducted over 100 interviews with the Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team, and has also been part of the UK-based DesiSportsCast Podcast.

Subhashish’s favorite Indian athlete is Vandana Katariya for her relentlessness and never-say-die attitude. For him, India men's hockey team's 7-1 win over Pakistan in 2017 Hockey World League semis on the same day as India men's cricket team's loss to the same opponent in the Champions Trophy final is an iconic moment in Indian Sports history.

When not writing, he likes to spend his free time blogging, singing, jogging, and trekking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sooryanarayanan Sesha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications