Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Super 4s - India vs Korea, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

India will take on South Korea in the first of their Super 4s matches of the women's hockey Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday (September 10). Harendra Singh's chargers will aim to pick up full points in their Super 4s opener before taking on a formidable Chinese side a day later.The top two teams from the Super 4s pool, played in a round-robin format, will progress to the Asia Cup final, leaving the bottom two squaring off for the bronze medal.The winner of the women's hockey Asia Cup will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Wavre and Amstelveen.South Korea dashed India's title hopes following a 3-2 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Asia Cup, but the Women in Blue have since tilted the scales considerably.Deepika's brace helped India down South Korea 3-2 in a pool game of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir. While Deepika is not part of India's Asia Cup squad in Hangzhou, the Women in Blue have outperformed the Koreans consistently over the last couple of years.The Indians trounced Korea 5-0 in a pool game of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi before defeating their Asian rivals by a 2-0 scoreline in the final as well.The closest the Korean girls came to challenging India in recent times was when they earned a 1-1 draw in the preliminaries of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.In the pool stages of the 2025 Asia Cup, the Koreans breezed past Chinese Taipei 9-0 before being comprehensively beaten 0-3 by hosts China. The Koreans then bounced back to eliminate Malaysia from the Super 4s with a 5-0 win.Meanwhile, India beat Thailand 11-0 before being held to a 2-2 draw by Japan. A clinical 12-0 win against Singapore ensured India's passage to the Super 4s.India is currently ranked 9th, seven places above the Koreans, on the FIH ranking ladder.India vs Korea, Women's Hockey Asia Cup, match detailsMatch Details: India vs South Korea, Super 4s Match, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025Date &amp; Time: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 2:15 PM ISTVenue: Hangzhou, ChinaIndia vs Korea: Women's Hockey Asia Cup PredictionThe Indians would be wary of Jeong Dabin's drag-flicks, knowing that clean defending in the circle would be the key against the speedy Korean strikers. The heat in Hangzhou will likely hamper both teams in the early evening game, and the Indians need to play smart to avoid losing steam in the dying minutes. Penalty corner conversions will be vital for the Salima Tete-led side. Navneet Kaur and Udita will need to be on target for this crucial game.Score Prediction: India 3 - 2 KoreaWhere to watch Women's Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?Live telecast of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel, and the matches will be streamed live on the Watch Hockey app.