Indian juniors bag six medals at Jordan TT meet

New Delhi, July 30 (PTI) Indian junior paddlers collected six medals, including a gold in the team events, following their rich run in the individual events at the Jordan Junior and Cadet Open.

India won a gold, three silver and two bronze medals late on Sunday night.

In an all-India final of the junior girls' category, India 2 comprising of Prapti Sen, Swastika Ghosh and Surbhi Patwari prevailed over the India 1 team of Selena Selvakumar and Yashini Sivasankar 3-1 to annexe the gold.

Surbhi started the proceedings for India 2 beating the talented Selena 3-1 before Prapti made it 2-0 in her team's favour with an identical 3-1 win over Yashini. India 1 pulled one back in the next match after the combination of Yashini and Selena beat the duo of Surbhi and Prapti 3-1.

However, Prapti dashed India 1's hope with a 3-1 win over Selena in the third singles encounter to seal the tie.

In the junior boys' category, India 1 team consisting of Jeet Chandra, Manush Shah and Snehit Suravajjula went down fighting to the formidable Chinese Taipei team 1-3 to return with a silver medal.

India lost it's opening match with Snehit going down to Hsin-Yang Li 0-3, however, Manush's valiant fight earned him a 3-1 win over Ming-Wei Tai and brought his team back into the tie. In the doubles clash, the Indian pair bounced back from the 0-2 deficit to level it at 2-2 but couldn't take the lead as they lost the final game 8-11.

Next it was up to Manush to replicate his singles win but couldn't handle the pressure to eventually lose it 1-3, which meant India 1 had to be content with the second place.

The India 2 squad consisting of Ankuram Jain, Parth Virmani and Sarthak who had qualified for the semifinals, also lost to the eventual winners Chinese Taipei to finish their campaign with a bronze medal in the junior boys' event