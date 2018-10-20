Youth Olympics silver medallist judoka Tababi donates competition dress to IOC Museum

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Youth Olympics silver medallist judoka Thangjam Tababi Devi has donated her competition attire to the International Olympic Committee to be a part of the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.

The 16-year old from Manipur created history by winning India's first ever Olympic level medal in judo, when she won the silver in the women's 44kg category at the recently concluded Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Tababi was one of two athletes from the Indian contingent who have so far donated an article to the Olympic Museum, which is the largest archive of memorabilia with over 10,000 permanent and temporary exhibits related to the Olympic movement on display.

Shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary, who won gold in the 10m Air Pistol event, has also donated his pistol to the museum.

"I was happy to be invited to donate my judogi (traditional Judo attire)to the Olympic Museum. I immediately called my coach to tell him and he explained what an honour it was for me. I'm happy my performance was recognised and hope this can help make judo more popular in India," Tababi said.

After returning from the Argentine capital, Tababi will head for training with coach Mamuka Kizilashvili at JSW Sports' Inspire Institute of Sport as she focuses on preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Championships to be held in Jaipur from November 5-10