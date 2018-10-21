12 Kabaddi Stadiums hosting Vivo PKL and their maximum seating capacity

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 133 // 21 Oct 2018, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Pro Kabaddi League has received a tremendous response from the Indian audience ever since its inception

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has helped in changing the lives of many individuals. Before the league’s inception, hardly anyone knew about the Kabaddi stars of our country. But now thanks to this league, not only the Indian kabaddi players but also the overseas players have become household names in the country.

Mashal Sports, in collaboration with Star Sports India, started PKL as an IPL-style Kabaddi tournament, wherein eight city-based franchises battled in a two-month long tournament. Patna (Patna Pirates), Hyderabad (Telugu Titans), Mumbai (U Mumba), Pune (Puneri Paltan), Delhi (Dabang Delhi), Kolkata (Bengal Warriors), Bengaluru (Bengaluru Bulls), and Jaipur (Jaipur Pink Panthers) were the first eight cities to have their own PKL teams.

However, due to the league’s success, it expanded to a 12-team tournament after introducing teams from Ahmedabad (Gujarat Fortune Giants), Chennai (Tamil Thalaivas), Sonipat (Haryana Steelers) and Lucknow (UP Yoddha).

All the aforementioned cities host the PKL matches in beautiful stadiums and always witness a full house in the weekend matches of the league. Each city gets to host the league for a week as the organizers have planned a caravan-based format.

Here’s all you need to know about the 12 venues of VIVO PKL -

#12 Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium - Jaipur Pink Panthers, Capacity -2,000

The Jaipur Pink Panthers play their home matches in the Sawai Mansingh Sports Complex which has a seating capacity of 2,000

The Abhishek Bachchan owner Jaipur Pink Panthers’ home ground is in the pink city of Rajasthan. Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium has all the facilities needed to host a Kabaddi game. Season 5’s interzonal wildcard matches took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Owned by the Rajasthan State Sports Council, the stadium will host the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League from season 1 to 5.

However, the Pink Panthers have changed their home turf and will play their matches in Panchkula, Chandigarh at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium which has a seating capacity of 7,000 people.

1 / 12 NEXT