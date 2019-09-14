3 instances when Pardeep Narwal scored 25 or more raid points in a single match

Pardeep Narwal recently scored 26 raid points versus Tamil Thalaivas

Pardeep Narwal came to the limelight in the third edition of Pro Kabaddi League when Manpreet Singh unleashed him as the most dangerous raider of his side. Narwal was earlier a part of Bengaluru Bulls but, the Bulls never used him to his full potential.

Donning the Patna Pirates jersey, Narwal scored 116 raid points in 16 matches to lead his franchise to title glory. He then aggregated 131 raid points in the fourth edition of the league to inspire his team to another championship and then, in season 5 he shattered multiple records by scoring 369 raid points in just 26 games.

These unbelievable performances of Pardeep helped Patna Pirates win three consecutive titles. Though the franchise could not win the sixth edition of the league, Pardeep Narwal had scored 233 raid points in that year as well.

He has got the nickname of the 'Record Breaker' for his habit of breaking the records and he also has a habit of scoring 'Super 25s' i.e. more than 25 raid points in a single match! Yes, Narwal has achieved this feat thrice in his career and here's a look at all those instances -

#3 26 raid points vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 83, PKL 7

Pardeep Narwal destroyed the Tamil Thalaivas defence single-handedly

Raids - 25, Touch Points - 23, Bonus Points - 3

Starting with the most recent entry in this list, Pardeep Narwal had scored 26 raid points against an out-of-form Tamil Thalaivas defence in the 83rd match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

In this match, Narwal had become the first raider to cross the 1000 raid points milestone in PKL history and he had pulled off multi-point raids on more than one occasions.

The highlight of this match was his 2 five-pointer raids that inflicted all outs on Tamil Thalaivas in a 1 vs 3 situations.

