3 players who can break Fazel Atrachali's record of most tackle points

Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in Pro Kabaddi League history. The Sultan of PKL has earned 424 tackle points in 146 matches so far.

When Manjeet Chhillar was at the helm of the all-time defenders' leaderboard in PKL, it seemed unlikely that any defender would be able to overtake the former Bengaluru Bulls captain. Chhillar finished with 391 tackle points in his career, which is quite impressive for an all-rounder.

At the moment, it does not seem likely that any defender will be able to overtake Fazel Atrachali on the leaderboard. Atrachali not only has 424 points to his name but he will also play a few more seasons before retiring.

However, fans have regularly observed that records do not have a long life in the Pro Kabaddi League. Here's a list of three such names who could overtake Fazel Atrachali on the list of players with the most tackle points in PKL history.

#1 Nitesh Kumar, UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas' star defender Nitesh Kumar is the only player in Pro Kabaddi League history to have scored 100 tackle points in a single season. Kumar achieved the feat while playing for the Yoddhas in season six.

He has been the main right corner defender of the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise for five seasons now. Kumar already has 313 tackle points to his name in 113 appearances for the UP Yoddhas.

Considering that Nitesh is younger than Fazel Atrachali, the UP Yoddhas defender can overtake the Sultan of PKL one day. Nitesh's performance declined a bit in season nine, but a champion player like him is likely to bounce back in the coming seasons of PKL.

#2 Parvesh Bhainswal, Telugu Titans

Parvesh Bhainswal is currently in the eighth position on the list of players with the most tackle points in PKL history. The Telugu Titans vice-captain has scored 302 tackle points in 122 matches.

Playing in the left cover position, Bhainswal formed a solid combination with Sunil Kumar during their time together at the Gujarat Giants. Bhainswal moved to the Telugu Titans in season nine and continued his top form even when the other defenders could not impress much.

Bhainswal also has a lot of years left in his career. If he remains consistent, he could become the number one defender in PKL history.

#3 Mohammadreza Shadlu, Puneri Paltan

Some fans might feel that it is too early to put Mohammadreza Shadlu on this list but the Puneri Paltan star has performed quite consistently in the two PKL seasons that he has played so far.

Before joining Puneri Paltan at PKL 10 auction, Shadlu turned up for the Patna Pirates in season eight and nine. He played 44 matches for the three-time champions, earning 173 tackle points.

Shadlu is also a talented raider, which is why Puneri Paltan's team management will be in two minds whether to use him as an all-rounder or a specialist defender. If he continues to be a specialist defender, he could break Fazel Atrachali's record in a few years.