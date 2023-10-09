3 players who could earn big contracts at PKL Auction 2023 on the basis of their Asian Games performance ft. Pawan Sehrawat

The PKL Auction 2023 will begin in a few hours. The countdown to the 10th player auction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has started, with several top names of the kabaddi universe set to go under the hammer in Mumbai.

Twelve franchises, namely U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Puneri Paltan, will be a part of the PKL Auction 2023.

Almost all the top kabaddi stars were in action at the Asian Games 2023 earlier this month. India won the gold medal in the men's kabaddi tournament, while Iran settled for a silver medal. The bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

It should not be a surprise if players from India and Iran are in demand at the PKL Auction 2023 over the next two days. Before the auction starts, here's a look at the three players, who performed brilliantly at the Asian Games 2023 and are likely to fetch big deals at this year's auction.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat may emerge as the most expensive signing at PKL Auction 2023

Indian kabaddi team captain Pawan Sehrawat led the team from the front in the Asian Games 2023 final against Iran. Sehrawat scored a brilliant Super 10 to help India beat Iran by four points.

Apart from his top form in the Asian Games 2023, Sehrawat is likely to fetch a big bid because of his consistent performances for the Bengaluru Bulls in the past. The Hi-Flier missed the majority of the matches for the Tamil Thalaivas last season because of injury, but he is now fit and ready to go this year.

Sehrawat became the first player to earn a bid worth more than ₹2 crore at last year's auction. With the auction purse increased to ₹5 crore per team this year, there is a considerable chance of Pawan breaking his own record of ₹2.26 crore bid tonight.

#2 Mohammad Reza Shadlu

Mohammad Reza Shadlu has been among the most successful defenders in the last two seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. Playing for the Patna Pirates, Shadlu amassed 84 tackle points in just 20 matches last season. The Patna-based franchise did not use him much in the raiding unit.

However, in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 tournament, Shadlu scored a Super 10 in the final match against India. Before that, he recorded another Super 10 against India at the Asian Kabaddi Championships. Considering his top performance against India, Shadlu should walk away with a big contract today at the PKL Auction 2023.

#3 Vishal Bhardwaj

Left corner defender Vishal Bhardwaj has committed too many failed advanced tackle attempts in his recent Pro Kabaddi League outings, but at the Asian Games 2023, he was in terrific touch.

Bhardwaj's ankle holds were spot on, and he ended up registering a High 5 in the important semifinal match against Pakistan. The left corner defender could earn a mega deal at the PKL Auction 2023 due to his top performance in Hangzhou.