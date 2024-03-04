3 players who have won two Orange Band awards in the Pro Kabaddi League

The 2024 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League witnessed some stellar performances in all departments of the game. The fans saw some top-class defenders and raiders set the mat on fire. Besides, season 10 also saw a lot of young talents showcasing their mettle on the biggest stage.

In every season, the individual performances are recognized with distinct awards. Much like batters in cricket, the raiders in the sport of Kabaddi steal a lot of spotlight. However, one can’t play down the role of defenders in the team.

A team that is filled with world-class defenders always has a great chance of winning the season and we have witnessed that, over the years. To acknowledge the efforts of the defenders in PKL, the Orange Band is awarded to the best defender at the end of the season.

In this article, let’s take a look at the three players who have won two Orange Band awards in the Pro Kabaddi League:

1. Manjeet Chillar: PKL Season 1 and 3

Manjeet Chillar is hailed as one of the best defenders ever in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. He was part of India’s Kabaddi team that won the 2014 Asian Games and 2014 Asian Indoor Games in Incheon.

Manjeet Chillar was the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls in the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League. He accumulated the most number of tackle points in the very first season and won the Star Sports Defender of the Tournament award.

Manjeet Chillar also won the award two years later in the third edition of the tournament, making him the first player with two Orange Bands.

2. Fazel Atrachali: PKL Season 4 and 7

Iranian veteran defender, Fazel Atrachali is a Pro Kabaddi League icon. He also led the Gujarat Giants team in the recently concluded Pro Kabaddi League season. Atrachali is the only foreign player in the list of the top 10 tackle points scorers in the Pro Kabaddi League.

He wreaked havoc on the mat for the first time in the fourth season and finished as the Best Defender of the Season award. Fazel won the second Orange Band in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Turning up for U Mumba in season 7, Fazel accumulated 82 tackle points and took his team to the semi-final.

3. Mohammad-Reza Shadlu: PKL Season 8 and 10

One of the brightest stars in the sport of Kabaddi, Iranian defender Mohammad-Reza Shadlu doesn’t need any introduction. Playing only his first season in the Pro Kabaddi League season 8, Shadlu impressed one and all with his agility, speed, and strength on the mat. He accumulated 89 points for Patna Pirates and also won the Orange Band.

He helped the Puneri Paltans earn their first-ever PKL title with his brilliant performance in the recently concluded season 10. Shadlu, once again, finished with the most number of tackle points in the season and bagged the Best Defender award.