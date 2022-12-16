3 Pro Kabaddi players who have already won the title and will play the PKL 9 final

The much-awaited Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 final will take place on Saturday in Mumbai, where inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan. Pune will play their first-ever final in PKL history.

The two franchises have 18 players in each of their squads. Surprisingly though, most of them have never played a Pro Kabaddi League final. Jaipur Pink Panthers' star raider Rahul Chaudhari has achieved so much success in the league, but the former Telugu Titans star has never featured in a PKL final before.

Similarly, Puneri Paltan's right corner defender Sombir has been a part of the tournament since the fourth edition and has represented multiple franchises. However, the Pro Kabaddi trophy has always eluded him.

Out of a total of 36 players eligible to play in tomorrow's final, only three have lifted the Pro Kabaddi League trophy. Here is a list of those three names.

#1 Fazel Atrachali is a 2-time Pro Kabaddi champion

Puneri Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali is a former two-time Pro Kabaddi League champion. He won the PKL trophy for the first time in his debut season itself. Representing U Mumba under the captaincy of Anup Kumar in Season 2, Atrachali got a chance to play in five matches and recorded one High 5.

U Mumba majorly used him as a substitute left corner defender, but whenever he played for the team, Fazel made an impact.

Two seasons later, Atrachali lifted his second Pro Kabaddi League title. He was a part of the Patna Pirates in that tournament. Unlike Season 2, Fazel regularly featured in Patna's playing seven during the fourth season and even won the Best Defender award for scoring the most tackle points in the competition.

Fazel Atrachali also made it to the final in Season 5 with Gujarat Giants (then known as Gujarat Fortune Giants). However, Gujarat lost the final against Patna Pirates.

#2 Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Another Iranian player to feature on the list is Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The current Puneri Paltan star won the trophy while playing for the Bengal Warriors in the seventh season.

Nabibakhsh was the MVP of the Bengal Warriors team that season. He scored 92 raid points and 30 tackle points, recording one Super 10 and one High 5.

#3 Nitin Panwar

Nitin Panwar won his maiden PKL championship with Dabang Delhi KC last season. He joined the Delhi-based franchise as a replacement for Ajay Thakur, who was ruled out due to an injury.

Dabang Delhi KC used Panwar as a substitute player. The rising star played one match for Delhi, earning two points for the team. Jaipur Pink Panthers picked him up for the ninth season of the league.

Even Jaipur have used him as a substitute raider only. In four matches of PKL 2022, Nitin has earned four points. It will be interesting to see if he features in the playing seven tomorrow.

