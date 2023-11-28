3 reasons why Gujarat Giants could win the PKL 10

One of the finest teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Gujarat Giants, has consistently exhibited good performances with a commendable track record over the years since PKL 5.

Despite reaching the PKL finals twice and securing a playoff spot in five seasons, the elusive title has remained just out of reach.

Each year, the Giants strategically participate in auctions, acquiring astute players and nurturing emerging talents. The current season is no exception, as they have not only adhered to their tradition but have also made a bold move by recruiting seasoned players like Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Nabibakhsh, and other notable names.

In light of these developments, let's delve into three reasons why the Gujarat Giants might clinch the coveted title this year.

#1 Gujarat Giants boast a solid defensive unit

The Gujarat Giants boast a formidable defensive unit captained by Fazel Atrachali, a seasoned player acquired for 1.6 crore in the PKL 10 auction.

Fazel Atrachali holds the league's top defender position with over 420 tackle points in his PKL career, and his leadership adds a robust dimension. Supporting him are Saurav Gulia, who notched 35 tackle points in season 9, and Arkaram Sheik, with an impressive 37 tackle points in PKL 9.

Additionally, the Giants secured the services of Sombir, an experienced defender with 146 tackle points in 72 PKL matches, and Ravi Kumar,who boasts 214 tackle points in 137 PKL matches. This blend of experience and youth, under Fazel's leadership, forms a formidable defensive line.

#2 In-form all-rounders in the fray

Gujarat Giants strategically focused on acquiring a multitude of all-rounders capable of both raiding and tackling in crucial situations. Retaining Parteek Dahiya, the top scorer for the Giants in the previous season with 183 points, was a key move.

Furthermore, the addition of Rohit Gulia, one of the league's best all-rounders and a former Giants captain, strengthens the team. With 450 points in 94 PKL matches, Gulia brings a wealth of experience.

The Giants also secured the services of Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, a standout overseas player with 260 points in 58 matches and the captaincy experience, having led Bengal Warriors to victory in season 7.

#3 Experienced coach and captain

The Giants are led by one of the league's best coaches Ram Mehar Singh who previously secured the silverware for the Patna Pirates in PKL 5 and guided the team to the finals in season 8 with an impressive win record.

Singh's strategic acumen, adept use of substitute raiders and defenders in pressure scenarios and keen scouting and analytical skills make him a valuable asset.

Additionally, the team benefits from the experienced leadership of Fazel Atrachali, affectionately known as the Sultan of Kabaddi. Atrachali has been a part of the PKL since 2015 and boasts a wealth of varied experiences, having won several trophies with U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

His captaincy led the Gujarat Giants to the finals in season 5, U Mumba to the playoffs in season 6, and Puneri Paltan to the finals in season 9. A leader of immense experience, Atrachali provides opportunities and guidance for young talents to shine.