3 reasons why Haryana Steelers could win PKL 10

Haryana Steelers joined the Pro Kabaddi League in 2017 along with Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. The Steelers made it to the playoffs in their debut season itself, but they have been quite inconsistent after that.

In the five seasons they have played so far, the Haryana Steelers have qualified for the playoffs twice but never made it to the final. In the last two seasons, they finished seventh in the final standings and narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs.

This year, the Haryana Steelers have assembled a stellar squad, which has the potential to guide the franchise to its first PKL trophy. In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why the Steelers can win PKL 10.

#1 Haryana Steelers have a stellar raiding trio for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Steelers retained their experienced raider K Prapanjan ahead of the PKL 2023 Auction. Prapanjan has earned 434 points in his Pro Kabaddi League career. He has the experience of playing more than 100 matches.

Prapanjan will have the support of Chandran Ranjit and Siddharth Desai in the raiding unit. Ranjit has scored 503 raid points in 100 matches, while Desai has 30 Super 10s to his name in 63 games.

If this trio fires on all cylinders, the Haryana Steelers will be unstoppable in the Pro Kabaddi League. Ranjit and Desai will be hungry to lift the trophy. Despite being among the top performers in the league's history, the two raiders have never been a part of any championship-winning team. They will aim to combine forces with Prapanjan to end theirs and Haryana's title drought.

#2 Presence of reliable cover duo of Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya

Haryana have one of the most lethal cover duos in the Pro Kabaddi League. The pair of Mohit Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya has scored the majority of the tackle points for the Steelers in the last two seasons. As far as their numbers are concerned, Nandal has 86 tackle points in 43 games at the right cover position.

Meanwhile, Dahiya has earned 120 points in 43 matches at the left cover position. With the support of K Prapanjan, Siddharth Desai and Chandran Ranjit, Dahiya and Nandal can play fearlessly in PKL 2023. It will be interesting to see if the cover duo can continue their top form.

#3 Coach Manpreet Singh's guidance will help the Steelers

Former Pro Kabaddi League-winning captain Manpreet Singh is the head coach of the Steelers this season. Singh won the PKL trophy in his first season as the captain of the Patna Pirates, but he is yet to lift the title as a coach.

He guided the Gujarat Giants to the final in two seasons, but the Ahmedabad-based franchise failed to win the championship. He joined the Haryana Steelers last season. The squad for Season 10 seems much stronger than the previous edition.

Manpreet Singh is an excellent leader and coach. His guidance should help the Steelers go all the way in PKL 10 and lift the championship for the first time.