Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 defenders who scored the most raid points

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) ended last weekend in Mumbai with the grand final taking place between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Tabletoppers Jaipur continued their top form and beat Pune in the final to win the PKL 9 championship.

The main reason behind Jaipur Pink Panthers' success was that they invested their funds in their specialist players, and the players brought their 'A' game to the table.

Jaipur had three top-quality raiders in Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari. Their defense featured match-winners like Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankush Rathee, and Reza Mirbhageri. All players played their respective roles to perfection as the Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted their second PKL trophy.

However, not all teams had the same luck as Jaipur. Some specialist raiders had a forgettable season as well. Their teams had to send in the defenders to raid on a few occasions, and here's a list of the top five specialist defenders who scored the most raid points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#5 Mohit Jakhar - 2 raid points

Tamil Thalaivas' defender Mohit Jakhar played an integral role in the team's success this season. He scored 32 tackle points while playing in the left cover position for the Thalaivas.

Mohit also made his presence felt in the raiding unit, earning two raid points. His raid success rate was 15%.

#4 Rahul Sethpal - 2 raid points

U Mumba's right corner defender Rahul Sethpal also earned two raid points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. Sethpal was sent in to raid quite often as compared to other defenders, but his raid success rate was just 4%.

The right corner defender could not make much of an impact in the defense as well. He earned 16 tackle points in 15 matches at an average of 1.07 successful tackles per match.

#3 Jaideep Dahiya - 3 raid points

Haryana Steelers' left cover defender Jaideep Dahiya had a successful PKL season this year. He was among the top defenders with 54 tackle points to his name. Jaideep executed five super tackles and recorded four High 5s.

The Haryana defender also scored three raid points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. His raid success rate was 25%.

#2 Parvesh Bhainswal - 4 raid points

Telugu Titans captain Parvesh Bhainswal often refrained from using a substitute raider to raid when he was the last man standing in his team's half. Bhainswal would go in to raid himself, and he ended up scoring four raid points.

Fans should note that all of Bhainswal's raid points were bonus points. He could not score any touch points.

#1 Adarsh T - 34 raid points

The Pro Kabaddi official website has listed Adarsh T as a specialist left corner defender, but the Telugu Titans used him more as an all-rounder. Adarsh went in to raid 99 times in the Pro Kabaddi 2022, where he earned 34 raid points.

Adarsh had a decent raid success rate of 28%. Interestingly, he earned more raid points than tackle points this season. He scored only four tackle points for the Titans.

