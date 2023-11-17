3 reasons why Telugu Titans will win the PKL 10

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 buzz gains momentum, the Telugu Titans find themselves at a pivotal juncture in their journey. A franchise that has been part of the league since its inauguration in 2014, the Titans have consistently fallen short of reaching the finals, with only two semi-final appearances to their name.

However, a strategic shift in team dynamics, highlighted by the acquisition of key players and a renewed focus on a balanced squad, positions them as formidable contenders for PKL 10.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is on their side

The Titans' most significant move during the season 10 auction was breaking the bank to secure the services of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for a record-breaking 2.61 crores.

The high-flying raider, with 987 raid points and a reputation as the most consistent point-scorer in the PKL circuit, became the focal point of Telugu Titans' revamped strategy. Sehrawat's raiding prowess played a crucial role in Bengaluru Bulls clinching the Season 6 trophy, marking him as a game-changer on the mat.

Having faced a setback in Season 9 due to injury while playing for Tamil Thalaivas, Pawan Sehrawat made a triumphant comeback. His stellar performances in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games in 2023, where he led his team to a gold medal, showcased his enduring form. Appointed as the captain, Sehrawat's leadership adds strategic brilliance to the team, creating a formidable combination of athleticism and experience.

#2 Telugu Titans can bank on the defensive experience of Parvesh Bhainswal

In a calculated move, the Titans opted to retain only Parvesh Bhainswal from their defensive lineup. Bhainswal, a seasoned defender with a wealth of experience, had been instrumental in Gujarat Giants' finals journey in PKL 5 and 6. With an impressive track record of 122 matches and 302 tackle points, he consistently features in the list of top defenders in the league.

Beyond his PKL contributions, Parvesh Bhainswal has represented the Indian National Team in prestigious tournaments like the Asian Kabaddi Championship and the Asian Games, showcasing his versatility and skill on the global stage.

His ability to read the game, execute precise tackles, and bring a calm assurance to the defensive line makes him an invaluable asset as the Titans aim for their maiden PKL trophy.

#3 Iranian defenders Jabbari and Nader can come up as a surprise package

Adding an extra layer of intrigue to Telugu Titans' PKL 10 campaign is the inclusion of Iranian defenders Milad Jabbari and Hamid Nader. While their experience in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) may be limited, their good performances on the international stage, particularly in the Asian Games and Asian Kabaddi Championship, suggest that they could emerge as the surprise package of the season.

Milad Jabbari and Hamid Nader may not boast an extensive PKL track record, but the league has witnessed the ascendancy of several Iranian defenders, such as Fazel Atrachali, Abozar Mohajermighani, and Hadi Oshtorak. Thus the inclusion of Jabbari and Nader adds a layer of unpredictability to the Telugu Titans' defensive setup.