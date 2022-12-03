5 foreign players who have captained a team in Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League was launched in the year 2014 with the aim of bringing about a revolution in the world of kabaddi. The league has fulfilled its purpose as PKL is one of the most-watched sports leagues in India right now.

Initially, there were eight teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, but after four seasons, the organizers decided to add four more franchises to the tournament. Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors were the first eight teams.

Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers made their entry in 2017. Pro Kabaddi League teams have a massive fanbase in different regions of India. Besides, many overseas players have also gained opportunities to showcase their kabaddi skills in this tournament.

PKL organizers have made it mandatory for each franchise to sign at least two foreign players. Quite a few Iranian and Korean players have made their presence felt in the league over the last few years. Even Kenya's James Kamweti has been impressive for the UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

In the nine seasons of PKL so far, five players born outside India have received an opportunity to lead a franchise. We look at three such players.

#1 Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali is the most successful captain in PKL history (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali has achieved enormous success in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is a multi-time PKL champion. He is also at the top of the all-time Most Tackle Points list.

Atrachali holds the prestigious record for winning the most matches as a captain. Earlier this season, he broke Anup Kumar's record by recording his 53rd win as a skipper. The Iranian star is leading Puneri Paltan this year while he captained U Mumba in the previous three seasons.

#2 Abozar Mighani

Another Iranian defender to feature on this list is Abozar Mighani. Fazel Atrachali and Abozar played together for the Gujarat Giants in season five.

After that, Atrachali joined U Mumba, while Mighani moved to Telugu Titans. Both defenders got a chance to lead their new teams.

#3 Jang Kun Lee

Bengal Warriors @BengalWarriors Say hello to our captain for tonight, Jang Kun Lee! RT to wish him luck. #LePanga http://t.co/286R8jfc44 Say hello to our captain for tonight, Jang Kun Lee! RT to wish him luck. #LePanga http://t.co/286R8jfc44

Jang Kun Lee is the most successful foreign raider in PKL history. The Korean was one of the main raiders for the Bengal Warriors in the initial seasons of the competition.

Lee even represented the Patna Pirates in the league and was once a stand-in skipper for the Bengal Warriors.

#4 Dong Geon Lee

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



He didn't even make the Starting 7 in the last game when CR66 captained, today they've swapped positions.



Ranjit on the bench and DGL captaining. Genuinely perplexing from Ram Mehar.



#vivoProKabaddi

#FantasticPanga Dong Geon Lee is back as Gujarat Giants captainHe didn't even make the Starting 7 in the last game when CR66 captained, today they've swapped positions.Ranjit on the bench and DGL captaining. Genuinely perplexing from Ram Mehar. Dong Geon Lee is back as Gujarat Giants captain 👀👀👀He didn't even make the Starting 7 in the last game when CR66 captained, today they've swapped positions.Ranjit on the bench and DGL captaining. Genuinely perplexing from Ram Mehar.#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga https://t.co/oR28CAWv67

Gujarat Giants raised a few eyebrows recently by naming Dong Geon Lee as their new captain. The Korean raider did not even feature in the team's playing seven regularly.

Lee has led the Giants well so far in PKL 2022. Under his leadership, the team defeated Patna Pirates yesterday (December 2).

#5 Meraj Sheykh

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi @Telugu_Titans captain Meraj Sheykh is all smiles as he poses with the Star Sports Pro Kabaddi trophy! #LePanga http://t.co/LZpfX69z46 .@Telugu_Titans captain Meraj Sheykh is all smiles as he poses with the Star Sports Pro Kabaddi trophy! #LePanga http://t.co/LZpfX69z46

Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh was the first foreigner to lead a team in the Pro Kabaddi League when he led the Telugu Titans in the second edition of the league.

Under his leadership, the Titans had their best PKL season as they finished third. Sheykh also captained Dabang Delhi KC.

Poll : 0 votes