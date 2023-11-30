5 players who can break Pardeep Narwal's record of most raid points

Pardeep Narwal, a name synonymous with “Record Breaker” in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has set a benchmark that seems almost insurmountable.

Pardeep's journey in PKL began with the Bengaluru Bulls, but his switch to Patna Pirates in season three catapulted him into stardom. Winning multiple titles and achieving individual milestones, Pardeep Narwal currently stands as the all-time highest raider, with a staggering 1568 raid points in just 153 games.

He performed consistently for the Patna Pirates until his shift to UP Yoddhas in season eight. Although there was a slight dip in his form, Pardeep still had two decent seasons with the Yoddhas.

As he gears up for PKL 10, the question arises: Can anyone break his record of most raid points? Breaking his record seems almost impossible unless he steps away from the league. However, a few players can potentially challenge Pardeep Narwal's record for the most raid points. Let's take a look at these five players.

Five players who can break Pardeep Narwal's record of most raid points

#5 Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal plays for Jaipur Pink Panthers (Image via PKL)

Young gun Arjun Deshwal has been a find in PKL. He debuted in season six for U Mumba but only played in three games as a substitute raider, securing four points. In the next season, he got more chances and used them to secure 106 points.

His turnaround came in the eighth edition when he went to Jaipur Pink Panthers and became their leading raider, securing 267 raid points in season eight and 296 raid points in season nine, guiding Jaipur to the title.

Overall, he has 671 raid points in just 68 games at an average of 9.87. Also, he has 36 super 10s and 15 super raids under his belt. He is still very far from Pardeep Narwal but has the potential to make it big in the future.

#4 Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari plays for Jaipur Pink Panthers (Image via PKL)

The "Showman" Rahul Chaudhari, once the star boy of PKL, hasn't been at his very best in the recent seasons. He used to dominate the charts when PKL started and would now hope to get back to his grooves. Rahul is currently third on the list of most raid points, with 1039 raid points to his name in 150 games. It includes 25 super raids and 45 super 10s at an average of 6.93 points.

Rahul will hope to get back his form and help Jaipur Pink Panthers retain their title. He has a great chance to get close to Pardeep Narwal's points and also prove his critics wrong.

#3 Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar plays for Dabang Delhi KC (Image via PKL)

The "Naveen Express" Naveen Kumar is one of the most consistent and lethal raiders in PKL. He is currently in the sixth spot for most raid points, with 934 points in just 85 games.

Naveen made his mark right from his very first season with Dabang Delhi KC during season six, securing 172 raid points in 22 games. He continued his excellent performance, winning MVP in seasons seven and eight, including a title-winning run in the eighth edition. He has an average of 10.99 raid points with 58 super 10s and nine super raids.

Naveen has a great chance to come close to Pardeep Narwal's record if he remains consistent for the next few seasons.

#2 Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat will play for Telugu Titans in PKL 10 (Image via PKL)

The "High-Flyer" Pawan Sehrawat is another lethal raider who has shown a promising rise as a raider and leader. Although he started his PKL career way back in the third edition, his breakthrough came in the sixth edition with the Bengaluru Bulls. Bulls won the PKL title in season six with Pawan Sehrawat, named MVP, emerging as the find of the tournament with 282 points.

He scored 22 points in the final against Gujarat Giants. Pawan continued to dominate the raiding charts until season eight with the Bulls. But after his switch to Tamil Thalaivas in the last edition, he could feature only in one game due to injury and thus is placed at the third spot in the list of most raid points with 987 points in 105 games. He averages 9.4 raid points with 49 super 10s and 29 super raids.

#1 Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh plays for Bengal Warriors (Image via PKL)

Maninder Singh is the closest to reaching Pardeep Narwal's record. He is among the senior players in PKL and had a great run in the inaugural season, securing 130 raid points for Jaipur Pink Panthers and helping them win the title.

However, he missed the next three seasons but made a strong comeback for the Bengal Warriors in the fifth edition. He remained consistent throughout and has been the backbone of the Warriors. Overall, he has 1231 raid points in 122 games at an average of 10.09 with 63 super 10s and 42 super raids.