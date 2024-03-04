5 players who scored the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 season is done and dusted. Puneri Paltan created history by winning their first-ever title. Aslam Imandar and Co. got hold of the title after beating Haryana Steelers in the final at Hyderabad.

The tournament began on December 2, 2023 and completed with an enthralling final on March 1, 2024. Fans got the opportunity to witness their favorite stars showcasing their mettle on the kabaddi mat.

Throughout the three months, the players put in their best performance to help their respective teams win the title. Amidst all, the raiders, once again, lit up the stage with their top-class skills, strength, and agility.

PKL 2023-24 not only saw the household names wreaking havoc but also witnessed some of the young guns making their mark on the kabaddi mat. Nevertheless, let’s take a look at five raiders who bagged the most raid points in the PKL 2023-24 season

#5 Narender - 186 points (Tamil Thalaivas)

Tamil Thalaivas had a disappointing run in the PKL 2023-24 season. However, their star raider Narender, once again, showcased his mettle. Irrespective of the result, Narender ensured he kept scoring points consistently. The Tamil Thalaivas raider finished the season with the fifth-most number of raid points i.e., 186 points.

The raiding department of Bengal Warriors didn’t disappoint a lot in PKL 2023-24, thanks to consistent performances, especially from their skipper Maninder Singh. He ended the season as the fourth-highest raid-points scorer in the season. In 21 matches, Maninder Singh bagged 197 raid points.

However, despite that, Bengal couldn’t qualify for the playoffs due to a lackluster performance from the defense.

#3 Pawan Sehrawat - 202 points (Telugu Titans)

Telugu Titans invested a huge sum in Pawan Sehrawat for Season 10 of the PKL. He lived up to the expectations, finishing with the third-most number of raid points. The Telugu Titans captain played 21 matches and accumulated 202 raid points for the team.

Having said that, Sehrawat needed support from the other players which he didn’t receive, which led to their downfall.

#2 Arjun Deshwal - 278 points (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

One of the most consistent players in the Pro Kabaddi League, Arjun Deshwal enjoyed a fruitful season on the mat. He bagged 278 raid points in 23 matches in the 2023-24 season of the Pro Kabaddi League, finishing with the second-most number of points.

Jaipur managed to qualify for the playoffs but lost to Haryana Steelers in Semi-Final 2. Overall, Arjun Deshwal is sitting at the eighth spot on the list of most raid points. Deshwal has 947 points under his name in 91 matches.

#1 Ashu Malik - 276 points (Dabang Delhi K.C.)

Dabang Delhi were dealt a huge blow midway through the tournament after their star raider Naveen Kumar suffered an injury. He was later ruled out of the tournament.

Delhi needed someone to step up and Ashu Malik came to their rescue. It was a chance for him to showcase his mettle and he didn’t disappoint. Malik donned the role of their lead raider and bagged raid points consistently.

Ashu Malik finished the season as the best raider, accumulating 276 raid points in 23 matches.