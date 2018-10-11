Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: Top 5 raiders from the Chennai leg

Prasen Moudgal

Ajay Thakur finished with 58 raid points from 5 matches

The Chennai leg of the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League came to a thrilling finish as in the opening game of the day, UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates traded blow for blow as the Pirates reigned supreme in the end, to win 43-41 when the final whistle was blown.

In the second game, also the Thalaivas' final home game, Bengal Warriors added insult to injury as they came up on top to inflict the Thalaivas' fourth straight loss in five games with a 36-27 victory at full time.

While the Thalaivas did not enjoy the best of campaigns in their home leg, the first few days of the season was bedecked with a lot of action as Pune and U Mumba played out a draw and less than twenty fours hours later, the tension was back in the air as Dabang Delhi drew with the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

The Paltan, led by Girish Ernak came back strong to register a 34-22 win over the Haryana Steelers while the UP Yoddha also got off to a strong start with a commanding 37-32 victory over the hosts.

The Thalaivas, bruised from their two losses were pitted against the Telugu Titans, who only added salt to the wounds with a 33-28 win over the Ajay Thakur-led side. U Mumba then faced off against Anup Kumar's Pink Panthers, who relinquished a lead to succumb 39-32 to Fazel Athrachali's side.

At the end of ten exciting encounters, there were a lot of top moments from the raiders on the show. Here are the top five raiders from the Chennai leg.

#5 Nitin Tomar - Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar leads the charts for Pune

Leading the Puneri Paltan raiding unit, Nitin Tomar enjoyed a top start to the season as he picked up 15 points from 20 raids in Pune's 32-32 draw with U Mumba. A man with a wealth of experience, Tomar continually kept his team in the hunt and repaid the faith his team entrusted in him.

However, he was not in the best of form against the Steelers, as he picked just 7 points from 16 raids and although the figures do not paint a pretty picture, Tomar has done well to essay the role of the lead raider for the Paltan.

Total points - 22 raid points from 2 matches.

