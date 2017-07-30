5 Pro Kabaddi League records held by Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari created history during the match against the Bengaluru Bulls when he picked up his 500th raid point.

@Prasen_m4299 by Prasen Moudgal Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jul 2017, 22:53 IST

Rahul Chaudhari created history by becoming the first player to collect 500 raid points

Anticipation shrouded the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match as Rahul Chaudhari was in line for creating history as the first player to collect 500 raid points in the history of PKL.

It did not take long for history to be made once the whistle was blown to kick-start the match. Emotions did not take over unlike in the last match against Patna and in his first raid, the 'raid machine' got his 500th raid point owing to an error from Gurvinder Singh.

Finally, the moment had arrived after five seasons and 500 raids. It did not follow a wild celebration, given the magnitude of the match. Having said that, Rahul Chaudhari has been a phenomenal raider in the PKL.

His agile raiding and understanding of the game have been vital for the Telugu Titans and in recognition of his massive achievement, here are five of the star raider's biggest PKL records.

#1 Highest number of overall points in PKL history - 538 from 60 matches

When Rahul Chaudhari is on the prowl, everyone takes note

One of the most elegant players when it comes to raiding, Rahul is no mug when it comes to defending either. Often, when Telugu has fallen in trouble, he has produced the dives and has been a part of many super tackles in the past.

Although stats do not showcase his contribution while defending, the talismanic captain has delivered at crucial moments and has 538 points from 60 games and also holds the average for most points per match, with an average of 8.966 points per match.