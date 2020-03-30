5 Pro Kabaddi League stars who have never played for India

The Pro Kabaddi League has seen several wonderful performances over the years.

These players might earn an opportunity in the future if they continue to perform consistently.

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A lot of star players in the PKL are yet to earn a national call-up in the Indian kabaddi team.

The Pro Kabaddi League has been a platform for numerous budding kabaddi players to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves. A lot of kabaddi players who left an impression in the PKL like Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, and Pardeep Narwal, went on to play for India, which is considered to be a dream for countless individuals.

Players look up to the PKL not just for lucrative contracts but also as a platform for national call-ups. It has established as a foundation where world-class kabaddi players represent different franchises, whereas the newcomers exhibit their talent towards future opportunities through the sport.

India has kept its traditional stronghold on the sport since the beginning as the nation has produced several top-notch players. However, there have also been many talented players who haven't made their debut for India yet, despite performing exceedingly well in the PKL.

Thus, through this article, we would take a look at five such players.

#5 Rohit Gulia (60 PKL matches)

Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia got picked for the Gujarat Fortune Giants from the Future Kabaddi Heroes program in Season 5. The offensive all-rounder proved his worth as a consistent performer in offense and also doubled up as a handy defender when the occasion demanded.

A formidable raider in the do or die raids, Gulia has shown his propensity to deliver in pressure situations with his running hand touches and escapes. Although he couldn't get many chances in his first two seasons, Gulia played a vital role in taking Gujarat Fortune Giants to the finals over the next couple of seasons.

As the other raiders failed to live up to the mark in Season 7, Gulia emerged from the reserves as the team's lead raider and recorded his maiden 100-point campaign.

He was named the captain mid-season after he impressed coach Manpreet Singh with his consistency. Gulia ended the term as the second-best all-rounder with 132 raid points in 22 matches.

Advertisement

He is among the top all-rounders in the PKL but hasn't made his debut for the national team. However, if he keeps maintaining the level of his performances, a national call-up might not be too far away.

1 / 5 NEXT