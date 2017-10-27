5 talking points from Day 75 of PKL 5

Despite a late charge from Bengal Warriors, the Patna Pirates held on to win the second qualifier and set up a PKL final clash with Gujarat

@JibberJabberDG by Dhruv George Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 10:11 IST

Season 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League is nearing completion. With the Gujarat Fortunegiants already in the final, the battle was on between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors to seal that final spot. In the end, it was the 2-time defending champions Patna who set up a date with Gujarat in the final. But the match was a close one with the scores are 47-44. We look at the 5 talking points from the 2nd qualifier match.

5. Bengal on the Backfoot

Bengal Warriors

Bengal came into this match on the back of a heavy loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants. Their rivals, Patna Pirates had won their last two eliminators against the Haryana Steelers and the Puneri Paltan. Tonight’s game was a do or die for both the teams.

The head-to-head between the two teams was narrowly in favour of the Bengal Warriors. Their two matches ended in a tie and the sole win for the Warriors was by a narrow margin of two points. Meanwhile, after facing a huge defeat against Gujarat, Bengal will be eyeing to bounce back in this match and book their berth in final.