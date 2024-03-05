AHM vs MUS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Ahmednagar District vs Mumbai Shahar - Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 1

Ahmednagar District will lock horns with Mumbai Shahar in the season opener of the second edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League on Tuesday, March 5.

Left raider Jatin Vinde will lead Mumbai Shahar, while right cover Sambhaji Wabale has been appointed Ahmednagar District's captain for the upcoming season.

Ahmednagar District is the defending champions of the tournament, having defeated Nashik District 44-40 in the final of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2023.

Last season's star player Aditya Shinde will look to continue his fine run in season 2. The team also has several other players in the squads who can be match-winnings, such as Telugu Titans raider Prafull Zaware, Haryana Steelers player Shivam Patare, Abhishek Pawar, and Sambhaji Wabale.

Mumbai Shahar finished sixth in the competition last season, losing the fifth-place playoff match against Thane District 34-26. U Mumba raider Pranay Rane will hold the key for the club in the upcoming season.

Having won the inaugural season, Ahmednagar District will start this fixture as clear favorites.

Match Details

Match: Ahmednagar District vs Mumbai Shahar, Match 1, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League

Date & Time: March 5, 2024; 10:15 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Ahmednagar District

Ajay Dale, Arjun Karande, Ashish Yadav, Abhishek Mapari, Aditya Shinde, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Sambhaji Wabale, Somnath Bedke, Sanket Khalate, Ashish Wagh, Abhishek Pawar, Saurav Maid, Yuvraj Gaware, Ayush Bhansali, Lakhan Gawali, Prasad Gore, Rohit Nivdunge, Vishal Bramhane, Yash Borude

Mumbai Shahar

Deep Borvadkar, Jatin Vinde, Pranil Mhatre, Pranay Rane, Vaishnav Suryavanshi, Raj Acharya, Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Omkar Yenpure, Sunny Koli, Jayesh Bhogle, Aniket Mastake, Viraj Singh, Tushar Shinde

Probable Playing 7s

Ahmednagar District

Abhishek Pawar, Saurav Maid, Sambhaji Wabale, Sanket Khalate, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Aditya Tushar Shinde

Mumbai Shahar

Jay Bagal, Tushar Shinde, Sunny Koli, Omkar Yenpure, Jatin Vinde, Pranay Rane, Raj Acharya.

AHM vs MUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jay Bagal, Abhishek Pawar, Tushar Shinde, Sambhaji Wabale, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Pranay Rane.

Captain: Shivam Patare | Vice-captain: Prafull Zaware

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Pawar, Saurav Maid, Sunny Koli, Omkar Yenpure, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Aditya Tushar Shinde.

Captain: Aditya Tushar Shinde Vice-captain: Sunny Koli