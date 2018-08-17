Asian Games 2018: 10 events where India will be the firm favourite to win the gold medal

Can India better their 2014 Asian Games Medal Tally??

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

With just a day left for the start of 18th Asian Games, let us take a look at the 10 events, where India will be the favourite to win the gold medal.

(Please note that these 10 events are ranked randomly.)

10) Men's Hockey

Indian Men's Hockey Team

At the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, the Men's hockey team of India will be an overwhelming favourite to win the tournament. When it comes to Men's Hockey, India has dominated the Asian Region during the last 5 years, winning all the tournaments at the Asian level, be it the Asian Games 2014, the Asian Champions Trophy 2016, the Asia Cup 2017, everything.

Furthermore, India is consistently putting up winning performances against the best teams of the world such as Australia, Germany, Belgium, Argentina, the Netherlands, etc as was evident from the 2018 Champions Trophy. As a result of their consistent performances, the Indian Men's Team is currently ranked Number 5 in the world and will be going into the tournament as the overwhelming favourites.

9) Women's Hockey

Indian Women's Hockey Team

The Women's team's performance at the recently concluded World Cup and their rise to number 9 ranking in the world is something the country should be proud of. They are improving with every match they play and at the Asian Games, they will be the favourites to take the gold medal.

However, unlike the men's team, the Indian Women's hockey team will not be the overwhelming favourites but considering they are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and are coming on the back of a very good World Cup campaign where they were the only Asian team to reach the quarter-final stage, they will definitely be one of the favourites to win the gold medal.

