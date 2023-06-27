Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: 3 Indian debutants to watch out for

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will get underway on Tuesday, June 27, with four matches scheduled to take place on the first matchday. This competition features six teams from Asia, and it will end on June 30 with the summit clash.

India are the defending champions of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. They won the previous edition of the mega event, which took place in 2017. The last edition's runners-up Pakistan are not part of this year's tournament.

The five other teams which will challenge India for the title are Chinese Taipei, Iran, Korea, Japan and Hong Kong. India have sent a new-look squad for the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 in Busan. Multiple top performers of the Pro Kabaddi League have received their maiden national call-ups.

In this listicle now, we will look at the three debutants from the Indian squads whom fans should keep their tabs on during the Asian Kabaddi Championship tournament.

#1 Naveen Kumar can be the MVP of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Naveen Kumar will don the Indian jersey for the first time in his kabaddi career today in Busan. The Dabang Delhi KC captain has been one of the most consistent raiders in the last three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. He has a habit of scoring Super 10s, and if the other players revive him quickly, Naveen can end up scoring heaps of points.

With the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, and Sachin Tanwar present to support him in the raiding unit, Naveen should set the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 on fire with his top-quality raiding performances.

Naveen_kumar_goyat @Naveen_Goyat_10 Dream come to real today 🥰 Dream come to real today 🥰 https://t.co/aKJ54ty1qL

He was excited after receiving his first Indian jersey. It will be exciting to see how the Naveen Express performs against the best teams from Asia.

#2 Aslam Inamdar

Two youngsters of the Puneri Paltan squad have earned a place in the Indian team for the Asian Kabaddi Championship. One of them is Aslam Inamdar, who has made a name for himself with his all-round brilliance for the Pune-based franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Inamdar can make his presence felt in both raiding and defensive units. It will be tough for the inexperienced players of opposition teams to keep Aslam down in the upcoming tournament. Considering that India will play two matches today, the chances of Aslam making his debut against Chinese Taipei are high.

#3 Mohit Goyat

The second youngster from Puneri Paltan to feature on this list is Mohit Goyat. Just like Aslam Inamdar, Mohit offers a complete package by contributing to more than one department. Mohit and Aslam played a vital role in Puneri Paltan qualifying for their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League Final earlier this year.

All eyes will be on the duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat if the debutants receive a place in the playing seven today. If they receive proper backing from the team management, Inamdar and Goyat can end up as two of the best players to have played for India at the international level.

India will play their first match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 against Korea today. The game will begin at 10.30 am IST.

