BEN vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 15, 2024

The 1000th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will see Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday at 8 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors got back to winning ways after their second straight win in the previous game against UP Yoddhas 42-37. Both Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar registered a Super 10 while Vaibhav Garje shined in the defense with four points.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls secured an exhilarating 35-33 victory over Patna Pirates in a nail-biting finish. Despite trailing 12-20 in the first half, the Bulls staged a comeback in the final three minutes, turning the score from 25-33 in their favor.

Surjeet Singh executed two crucial Super tackles, Sushil's multi-point raid, combined with an all-out, gave them the lead and sealed the thrilling win.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Saurabh Nandal (BLR) - 14.5 credits

Saurabh Nandal with ankle-hold of Manjeet (Credits: PKL)

Saurabh Nandal, the captain of Bengaluru Bulls, has been a standout defender alongside teammate Surjeet Singh. Together, they form the defensive backbone of the Bulls, boasting 31 and 33 successful tackles, respectively.

Notably, Saurabh has showcased greater consistency on the mat, achieving a commendable 52% success rate in his tackles.

Hence, picking Saurabh as the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs BLR Dream11 team will be a smart move.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde with an ankle-hold of Narendar Kandola (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde has consistently secured a position among the top three defenders in PKL10. He has 40 tackle points to his name from 39 successful tackles.

Shinde averages 3.33 in 12 matches along with an impressive 53% success rate, making him an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain in your BEN vs BLR Dream11 team.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh secured his sixth Super 10 in the previous game from eight touchpoints and six bonuses. He is currently ranked third in the most raid points leaderboard with 111 points from 87 successful raids.

With an excellent average of 10.09, Maninder will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your BEN vs BLR Dream11 teams.

