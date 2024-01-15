BEN vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 73

The Bengal Warriors lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 73rd match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 on Monday, January 15 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

This match is also the 1000th match in PKL history, marking a milestone moment for the league and everyone involved in it since its inception. And it's fitting that two teams that have been around since the start and lifted the PKL title, take part in the 1000th match. The Bulls lifted the title in season six while the Warriors won it in season 7.

The Bulls enter this match on the back of a fantastic comeback win against the Patna Pirates, spearheaded by Surjeet Singh in defense and Sachin Narwal in the raiding department, with Bharat handed a much-needed rest.

The Warriors have also done well, registering a second successive win. They beat the UP Yoddhas to move into 7th place on the points table.

BEN vs BLR Match Details

Match: BEN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 73

Date and Time: January 15, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Shubham Shinde (C), Aditya Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh and Maninder Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Surjeet Singh and Parteek.

BEN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 73

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is almost always the best raiding option when he plays, except maybe when Arjun Deshwal or Naveen Kumar is around. Given Bharat's inconsistency and troubles, picking Maninder ahead of him should be the priority.

Defender - Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh's 8 tackle points single-handedly turned the game around for the Bulls against the Pirates, and when this veteran is in form, it's hard to get past him as a raider. Both ownership and form dictate that Surjeet is a good pick, and it's risky to exclude the cover defender.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar has performed well as Bengal's lead or supporting raider, picking up 86 raid points in 11 matches, great numbers for a debutant. He edges the others in the category because of his consistency.

BEN vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat/Saurabh Nandal

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 73

Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Shubham Shinde, Bharat and Maninder Singh.

BEN vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a close contest between two sides in similar positions at the points table. The Bulls' tremendous comeback should provide them with momentum, while the Warriors have also won two on the trot.

In the raiding department, both Maninder and Bharat could have a good game. But, the focus in selection should be on the in-form defenders in both teams, Surjeet Singh and Vaibhav Garje, who offer great value.

BEN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Parteek and Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Bharat and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh. | Vice-Captain: Shubham Shinde.

BEN vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Shubham Shinde, Saurabh Nandal and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Aditya Shinde.

Raiders: Bharat and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Bharat. | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.