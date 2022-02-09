BEN vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 106

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 106th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Thursday, February 10. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Warriors are currently tenth in the PKL standings with 44 points from 18 games. They have seven wins and nine losses so far this season while four of their games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are placed third in the PKL points table with 57 points from 17 games. They have nine wins and five losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Three of their games ended in draws.

The Bengal Warriors drew their previous encounter against Tamil Thalaivas 32-32. They have only one victory in their last five games and will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Delhi-based club in the first game of the day.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, drew their previous match against the Bengaluru Bulls. They are a stronger side on paper when compared to the Warriors and are likely to register a win on Thursday.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 106, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit Banne, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit/Sukesh Hegde

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ran Singh, Joginder Narwal, Krishan, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Maninder Singh, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joginder Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Parveen Satpal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rohit, Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar