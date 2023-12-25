BEN vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 40

Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns in the 40th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 25, Monday.

Bengal Warriors slipped to the fourth slot with three wins, two losses, and two draws in seven encounters, carrying 22 points. Warriors’ domination came to a halt after they lost to U Mumba by 37-39 in their most recent encounter.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi KC are in the 10th position in the tally with two wins and three losses from five games, carrying 12 points. They suffered a defeat over Puneri Paltan by 23-30 in their most recent game. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways and find a better spot in the standings.

BEN vs DEL Match Details

Match: BEN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 40

Date and Time: December 25, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

BEN vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad

Dabang Delhi KC

Meetu Sharma, Mohit, Himmat Antil, Ashu Malik (c), Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish

BEN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 40

Raider - Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors raider Maninder Singh has amassed 72 raid points from 103 attempts at a 53% raid success rate. He has four super raids and as many super 10s.

The veteran raider is one of the sharp-minded and agile ones on the mat. With 10.29 average raid points per match, Maninder is the safest captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde is the best defender of the season with 24 successful tackles. He has 25 tackle points from 40 attempts with one super tackle and one High 5. He has a 60% tackle success rate and average successful tackles of 3.57 per match.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi KC all-rounder Ashu Malik has 44 raid points from 86 attempts with a 45% successful raid rate. He has one super 10 from five games in this campaign. He can be a risky vice-captain in your teams.

BEN vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Naveen Kumar

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 40

Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Ashu Malik, Darpan Chauhan

BEN vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Keep an eye on Harsh Lad, the Bengal Warriors backup defender, who was in the initial starting XI in the previous game. He accumulated 179 Dream11 points and overshadowed the main defender Shubham Shinde. He could be a risky vice-captain in one of your mega league teams.

BEN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Darpan Chauhan, Vaibhav Garje

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

BEN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Darpan Chauhan

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Nitin Kumar

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar