BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 86

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in Match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday, February 1. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Warriors are currently placed sixth in the points table with 41 points from 14 games. They have seven wins and six losses to their name, while one match ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves 11th in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 33 points from 13 matches. They have managed just four wins and six losses so far this season. The Gujarat-based club also have three draws to their name in the ongoing edition of the points table.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a victory against their respective opponents in their previous PKL fixtures.

The Warriors won their previous encounter against the Jaipur Pink Panthers 41 - 22 and will look to move further up the table with another victory here. Meanwhile, the Giants also registered a victory in their previous PKL match against the Haryana Steelers by six points and will look to add another win to their tally.

Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 86, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: 1st February 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

Gujarat Giants

Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abozar Mighani, Amit, Ran Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Hadi Oshtorak, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Ran Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parvesh Bhainswal, Ran Singh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sunil Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Rajput.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra