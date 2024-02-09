BEN vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 9, 2024

Bengal Warriors (BEN) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GUJ) in the first Kolkata leg match of the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium,on Friday, February 9.

Bengal Warriors have been in subpar form, winning two out of five games, including the most recent one against Dabang Delhi KC (45-38). They are currently ranked ninth in the points table with seven wins, eight losses, and two ties.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants also have a similar record in the last five games. They defeated Tamil Thalaivas (42-30) in the most recent game where Rakesh HS scored a Super-10.

Both teams met during the Noida leg where the Giants emerged victorious by a score of 51-42. Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar scored Super-10s for the Warriors while Parteek Dahiya was the standout raider of the Giants, registering 22 raid points and three tackle points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BEN vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (BEN) - 14.0 credits

Nitin Kumar Dhankar of Bengal Warriors (Credits: PKL)

Nitin Kumar Dhankhar has been the second-best raider for the Warriors. He has earned 125 raid points in 15 matches so far this season, boasting an impressive 8.33 average. His records also include six Super-10s, one against Gujarat Giants, and three Super raids.

Nitin has scored two Super-10s in the last three games, making him a fine choice for the vice-captain of your BEN vs GUJ Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali with a failed tackle attempt against Maninder (Image via PKL)

Fazel Atrachali has been the top defender of Gujarat Giants. He has scored 50 tackle points from 46 successful tackles, including four super tackles and two High-5s.

Fazel has bagged 18 points in the last five games, including one High-5 and two Super tackles. He will be eager to maintain his form in the upcoming BEN vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder in action against Gujarat Giants (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh has scored 60 raid points in the last six games. He has also bagged a Super-10 against the Giants during the reverse fixture.

Overall, with a 49% success rate, Maninder averages 9.81 along with eight Super-10s and five Super raids in 16 matches. Hence, he is one of the best candidates for the captain/vice-captain position of your BEN vs GUJ Dream11 team.

