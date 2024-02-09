BEN vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 111

The Bengal Warriors take on the Gujarat Giants in their first home match of the season on Friday, February 9, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The hosts will look to push for the playoffs in their home leg and will be well-rested heading into this fixture. Their last outing was a week ago, where they stunned Dabang Delhi KC 45-38, with both Nitin Kumar and Maninder Singh scoring Super 10s.

The Gujarat Giants will look to seal their spot in the playoffs with a couple of good results, as they enter this match on the back of a dominant 42-30 win over the Tamil Thalaivas, with the returning Rohit Gulia having a good game, scoring nine raid points.

BEN vs GUJ Match Details

Match: BEN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 111

Date and Time: February 9, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BEN vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Akshay Kumar, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde.

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya/Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji D.

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 111

Raider - Maninder Singh

The Bengal captain appears to be coming into his own, and in front of the home fans, you can expect him to score Super 10s for one. While breaching the Giants' defense can be a tricky prospect, Maninder is the best Dream11 raider pick on paper.

Defender - Deepak Singh

The Gujarat Giants' best discovery of the season has been right-cover Deepak Singh. Scoring 30 tackle points in nine matches, Deepak has provided consistent returns as a Dream11 pick and is one of the bankable assets in the game.

At a budget price, he's a must-have.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar has stepped up and delivered whenever required for the Warriors, and he has been a solid second raider for the Warriors. Scoring 125 raid points in 15 matches, he has had a good run so far, and seems like a better pick than Nabibakhsh and Rohit Gulia.

BEN vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Fazel Atrachali

Deepak Singh/Sombir

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 111

Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, and Shubham Shinde/Sombir.

BEN vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

First things first, Shubham Shinde no longer seems a must-have, with his returns dwindling in the last few games. Avoiding him will allow Dream11 players to fill their teams with more in-form players like Vaibhav Garje and Deepak Singh, who's pretty much a differential captaincy option.

Maninder Singh is a must-have, but it's a toss-up between Rakesh HS and Parteek Dahiya (if he starts). Fazel Atrachali and Sombir have a high point potential, with the latter impressive in Super Tackle situations.

This should be a pretty unpredictable contest, and captaincy could work both on a raider and a defender.

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Shubham Shinde, Akshay Kumar, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Rakesh HS and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh. I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Vaibhav Garje, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Deepak Singh. I Vice-Captain: Vaibhav Garje.